Meet the first smartphone with a 108MP camera

This year Samsung introduced the first 108MP camera sensor for smartphones, and now Chinese device maker Xiaomi has officially launched the first phone to make use of the camera.

As expected, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro features five rear cameras,including that 108MP primary camera. By default, it’ll actually save photos as 27MP images, combining data from four pixels into one to save space and capture more light. But there’s a setting in the camera app that lets you take full-res photos if that’s something you want to do.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro goes on sale in China this week for about $400 and up and word on the street is that Xiaomi will call the phone the Mi Note 10 and sell it in other markets around the globe soon.

The entry-level price is for a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but Xiaomi will also offer configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Other features include a 6.47 inch, FHD+ AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, and a 5,260 mAh battery with 30 watt fast charging support. The smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

But the phone’s distinguishing feature is its camera system. The ultra high-res camera is just one of five cameras on the back of the phone:

108MP primary

20 MP 117-degree wide angle

8MP 5X telephoto lens

12MP 2X telephoto lens (for portrait shots)

2MP macro

There’s also a 32MP front-facing camera tucked into a waterdrop-style notch in the top of the display.

