MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chip coming to premium devices in early 2020 (8-cores, 5G, and WiFi 6)

Taiwanese chip maker MediaTek’s processors are found in many cheap smartphones, laptops, and tablets. But the company’s new Dimensity 1000 System-on-a-Chip is very much aimed at high-end mobile devices.

The processor is a 7nm octa-core processor with a whole bunch of the latest technologies including integrated support for 5G, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1+. It also has a dedicated AI processing unit, and support for high-res displays with high screen refresh rates.

Here’s a run-down of some of the Dimensity 1000’s key specs:

4 x 2.6 GHz ARM Cortex-A77 high performance CPU cores

4 x 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 power-efficient CPU cores

ARM Mali-G77 GPU

MediaTek AI Processing Unit (APU 3.0 with 4.5 TOPS performance)

5-core Imagiq+ Image Signal Processor

5G

WiFi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.1+

5G Dual SIM

MediaTek says the 5G-ready chip supports two-carrier aggregation with support for peak download speeds up to 4.7 Gbps over a sub-6GHz network, and peak upload speeds up to 2.3 Gbps.

The chip can also handle devices with camera image sensors as high as 80 megapixels (at 24 frames per second) or multi-camera systems with, for example, a 32MP + 16MP setup.

The dedicated AI processing unit also enables AI camera features such as auto-focus, white balance, exposure, noise reduction, HDR, and face detection. There’s also support for shooting multi-frame video HDR.

The Dimensity 1000 can also be used in devices with FHD+ displays and refresh rates up to 120 Hz or 2K+ displays at up to 90 Hz. And there’s native support for 4K video at 60 frames per second using the AV1 codec.

According to MediaTek, the first devices powered by the Dimensity 1000 processor should arrive in the first quarter of 2020.