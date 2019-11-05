Maingear Vector is a 4.2 pound gaming laptop with a 144 Hz display

Maingear’s latest gaming laptop features a thin-and-light design (by gaming laptop standards), but packs a lot of horsepower.

The Maingear Vector features a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel, 144 Hz display, an Intel Core i7-9750H hexa-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

But it measures just 14.2″ x 9.6″ x 0.8″ and weighs just under 4.2 pounds.

The laptop is priced at $1499 and it’s available form Maingear.com and Micro Center.

In addition to the gaming-class display, processor and graphics card, the laptop features per-key RGB lighting for its backlit keyboard, three video out ports (2 x mini DisplayPort and 1 x HDMI), and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

It also features 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 support, dual M.2 slots for expandable storage, an SDXC card reader, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 type-C port, and a USB 2.0 Type-A port for some reason.

While $1499 isn’t exactly cheap, it’s not bad by gaming laptop standards. But it’s worth noting that this model doesn’t support one of NVIDIA’s more powerful RTX graphics cards with ray tracing support. It doesn’t have a Thunderbolt 3 port. And the Maingear Vector’s 62Wh battery probably isn’t going to last long if you’re gaming on battery power.

Maingear also placed the camera below the display rather than above it, which means you’ll get a nice closeup if your knuckles if you try to make a video call while typing or gaming. But that did allow the company to release a laptop with a slim top bezel over the display.