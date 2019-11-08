MAG1 8.9″ mini-laptop now available with 4G LTE for $700 and up

The Magic Ben MAG1 is a 1.5 pound laptop with an 8.9 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display and an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor.
First launched in September, the MAG1 sells for $630 and up… if you opt for a WiFi-only model.
But now there’s also an option to buy a 4G LTE model, making the MAG1 one of the first modern mini-laptops to feature an integrated cellular modem.
GeekBuying is selling the MAG1 with LTE for $710 and up, but you can save a few bucks by using a coupon.
Here are the MAG1 configurations currently available:
- Core m3-8100Y/8GB/256GB/WiFi-only for $610 – coupon: MagicBen20
- Core m3-8100Y/8GB/256GB/4G LTE for $700 – coupon: MagicBen4GL
- Core m3-8100Y/16GB/512GB/WiFi-only for $774 – coupon: MagicBen20
- Core m3-8100Y/16GB/512GB/4G LTE for $860 – coupon: MagicBen4GH
Each model features PCIe solid state storage, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, USB 3.0 Type-C and Type-A ports, a micro HDMI port, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader.
The little laptop has a metal chassis that measures 8.2′ x 5.8″ x 0.7″ and it has a fingerprint sensor, a backlit keyboard, and a small touchpad below the keys (rather than the optical pointing sensor that’s become common on mini-laptops in recent years.
It does not have a 360-degree hinge or pen support — the MAG1 is very much a little laptop and not a convertible tablet. And it does not have a camera, so if you need to make a video call on the go, you’ll either have to use your phone or lug around a USB webcam or something.
If this shows up on Amazon for Prime shipping, then I’d get it to replace my Surface Go LTE. Not going to buy anything from GeekBuying. I do wonder how loud the fan is.
I would have preferred a trackpoint/nub pointer between the “b” and “h” keys over the tiny touchpad though.
Are you going to get a review unit with LTE? It’d be nice to know if it works on Linux.
Probably not. I’ve got a WiFi unit on the way here, and it’d probably be pushing my luck to try to get an LTE model too.
That’s unfortunate. I’ve been looking for one of these modern UMPCs with LTE. I prefer using a Linux distro but I guess I can use Windows 10 if it happens that some hardware ends up not working on Linux.
Although, I also will only be buying this if it’s on Amazon Prime. It seems QA issues are common among these UMPCs and post-sales support from these manufactures are nearly non-existent (ie. GPD and OneNetbook). I’m guessing it’s the same with this OEM.
Yeah, I’ll be a buyer for the LTE variant if this can be bought from Amazon Prime. I had to deal with GPD support and, yup, support is non-existent. I’m guessing the same for this OEM.
I think the m3 is the perfect processor for these machines. It will actually handle windows 10 unlike an Atom but aren’t so terribly expensive like those i5/i7 mini PCs. There becomes a point when a machine is so underpowered for windows that it makes more sense to just use something else such as an iPad mini 5 w/ keyboard.
I would only replace my mini 5 with LTE and brydge keyboad if this has decent battery life, which I doubt, and a good keyboard. Anyway will be looking forward to your review (even if it’s just the Wifi version)
Interested in the LTE version. Maybe I’ll replace my Surface Go with LTE with this. Assuming I can get from more reputable online stores.