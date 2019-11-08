MAG1 8.9″ mini-laptop now available with 4G LTE for $700 and up

The Magic Ben MAG1 is a 1.5 pound laptop with an 8.9 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display and an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor.

First launched in September, the MAG1 sells for $630 and up… if you opt for a WiFi-only model.

But now there’s also an option to buy a 4G LTE model, making the MAG1 one of the first modern mini-laptops to feature an integrated cellular modem.

GeekBuying is selling the MAG1 with LTE for $710 and up, but you can save a few bucks by using a coupon.

Here are the MAG1 configurations currently available:

Each model features PCIe solid state storage, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, USB 3.0 Type-C and Type-A ports, a micro HDMI port, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader.

The little laptop has a metal chassis that measures 8.2′ x 5.8″ x 0.7″ and it has a fingerprint sensor, a backlit keyboard, and a small touchpad below the keys (rather than the optical pointing sensor that’s become common on mini-laptops in recent years.

It does not have a 360-degree hinge or pen support — the MAG1 is very much a little laptop and not a convertible tablet. And it does not have a camera, so if you need to make a video call on the go, you’ll either have to use your phone or lug around a USB webcam or something.