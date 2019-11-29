Liliputing’s Best of Black Friday 2019 roundup

Black Friday 2019 is here, which means it’s one of the best days of the year to save money on some tech products. Want an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or Google Home Mini? Prices have never been lower.

But some deals are better than others. So if you don’t feel like scrolling through Liliputing’s 4,500 word Black Friday 2019 mobile tech deals roundup, here are some of my favorite deals available on November 29th, 2019.

Tablets (under $100)

Tablets (under $500)

Tablets ($500 and up)

eReaders

Media Streamers

Smartphones (unlocked)

Wireless earbuds

Wireless headphones

Wireless speakers

Smart Speakers

Smart Displays

Wearables

Gaming Hardware

VR

Windows Laptops (under $300)

Windows Laptops ($300 – $999)

Windows Laptops ($1000+)

Chromebooks

Storage

Accessories

Streaming deals

Digital media

Video games

Other good deals