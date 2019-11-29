Liliputing’s Best of Black Friday 2019 roundup

Black Friday 2019 is here, which means it’s one of the best days of the year to save money on some tech products. Want an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or Google Home Mini? Prices have never been lower.
But some deals are better than others. So if you don’t feel like scrolling through Liliputing’s 4,500 word Black Friday 2019 mobile tech deals roundup, here are some of my favorite deals available on November 29th, 2019.
Tablets (under $100)
- onn 7″ Android Go tablet w/1GB/16GB for $28 – Walmart (reminder: they’re hackable)
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for $30 – Amazon (starting 11/22) (also: Best Buy, Target) – also hackable
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 – Amazon (starting 11/22) (also: Best Buy,
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 – Amazon (starting 11/22) (also: Best Buy)
Tablets (under $500)
- Surface Go tablets for $299 and up – Microsoft Store
- Apple iPad 10.2″ for for $249 and up – Walmart (also: Amazon, Best Buy)
Tablets ($500 and up)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ tablet w/S Pen for $550 and up – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Type Cover for $599 and up – Microsoft Store
- Apple iPad Pro for $650 and up – Best Buy
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $60 – Best Buy
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $85 – Amazon (also: Best Buy, Target)
- Amazon Kindle Oasis (current-gen) for $175 – Amazon
- B&N NOOK GlowLight Plus for $170 – B&N
- Kobo Clara HD for $100 – Kobo
Media Streamers
- Roku SE (1080p) for $18 – Walmart
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR for $30 – Roku
- Roku Ultra (4K HDR) w/JBL earbuds for $48 – Walmart
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot + Fire TV Blaster for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR/streamer for $130 and up – Amazon
- Google Chromecast for $25 – Target
- Xiaomi Mi Box S (4K HDR) w/Android TV for $40 – Walmart
- Google Smart TV Kit (Chromecast + Home Mini + $10 Vudu credit) for $35 – Walmart
Smartphones (unlocked)
- Google Pixel 3a for $299 – Best Buy (and Google Store)
- Google Pixel 3a XL for $379 – Best Buy (and Google Store)
- Google Pixel 4 or 4 XL for $200 off – Best (and Google Store)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 for $200 off – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $200 off – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy S10e for $200 off – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ for $200 off – Best Buy
- OnePlus 7 Pro for $549 and up – OnePlus
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro w/SD855/8GB/256GB for $450 – Newegg
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro w/SD855/12GB/256GB for $500 – Newegg
- LG G8 Thinq w/SD855/6GB/128GB for $400 – Amazon
Wireless earbuds
- Onn True wireless earbuds for $15 – Walmart
- JLAB JBuds Air true wireless earbuds for $30 – Best Buy
- Sony MDRXB50BS/B in-ear wireless headphones for $40 – Target
- JBL Reflect Mini 2 wireless earbuds + charging case for $50 – Microsoft Store
Wireless headphones
- JLAB Studio wireless on-ear headphones for $15 – Walmart
- Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $90 – Best Buy (also: Target)
- JBL Live 650BTNC wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Headphones for $263 – Microsoft Store
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $280 – Best Buy
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $280 – Best Buy
Wireless speakers
- JBL GO 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $20 – Walmart
- JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $30 – B&H
- UE Wonderboom for $40 – Target (and Amazon)
- JBL Flip 3 Stealth portable Bluetooth speaker for $50 – Walmart
- JBL Charge 4 for $100 – Target
Smart Speakers
- Google Home Mini (1st-gen) for $19 – Walmart (and B&H)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd-gen) for $29 – Google Store
- Google Home for $49 – Google store
- Google Nest Home Max for $199 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $22 – Amazon (starting 11/28) (also: Dell, Target)
- Amazon Echo Dot w/clock for $35 – Amazon (starting 11/28)
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo (3rd-gen) for $60 – Amazon (starting 11/28) (also: Best Buy, Target)
Smart Displays
- Lenovo Smart Clock for $39 – Lenovo (also: Walmart)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $50 – Amazon (starting 11/28) (also: Best Buy, Target)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) for $150 – Amazon (also: Best Buy)
- Google Nest Hub for $79 – Google Store
- Google Nest Hub Max for $199 – Google Store
Wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for $150 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Fit activity tracker for $80 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Watch (stainless steel silver, 46mm) for $270 – Best Buy
- Fitbit Inspire for $50 – Amazon
- Fitbit Inspire HR for $69 – Amazon
- Fitbit Charge 3 for $100 – Amazon
- Fibit Versa 2 for $149 – Amazon
Gaming Hardware
- Stadia Premiere Edition + Nest WiFi 3-pack for $398 – Google Store
- Xbox One S for $149 and up – Microsoft Store
- Xbox Wireless Controller for $40 – Microsoft Store
VR
- Oculus Go w/32GB for $149 – Oculus (also: Walmart)
- Oculus Go w/64GB for $199 – Oculus
- Oculus Rift S for $349 – Amazon
- Oculus Quest + Vader Immortal for $399 – Oculus
- Samsung HMD Odyssey+ mixed reality headset for $229 – Microsoft Store
Windows Laptops (under $300)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 130s 11″ laptop w/Celeron N4000/2GB/64GB for $99 – Lenovo (coupon: HOLIDAYDEAL1)
- Lenovo S130 14″ laptop w/AMD A6-9220E/4GB/64GB for $130 – Best Buy
- HP 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $149 – Walmart
- Lenovo S130 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $179 – Walmart
- HP 14″ laptop w/Pentium Silver N5000/4GB/64GB for $215 – Costco
- HP 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 3 3200U/4GB/128GB for $239 – Walmart
- Acer Aspire 5 Slim 15.6″ 4lb laptop w/Ryzen 3 3200U/4GB/128GB for $260 – Amazon
- Motile 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 3 3200U/4GB/128GB for $279 – Walmart
- HP Pavilion x360 11.6″ convertible w/Pentium N5000/4GB/128GB for $280 – Best Buy
Windows Laptops ($300 – $999)
- Motile 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB/256GB for $379 – Walmart
- Acer Aspire 5 Slim 15.6″ 4lb laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $400 – Amazon
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible w/Ryzen 5 3500U/12GB/256GB for $449 – Amazon
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $499 – Microsoft Store
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB SSD + 1GB Optane memory for $500 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Costco
- Lenovo ThinkPad E495 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 3700U/8GB/256GB/Win10 Pro for $560 – Newegg
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Microsoft Store
- MSI GF63 Thin 15.6″ gaming laptop w/Core i5-9300H/GTX 1050 Ti/8GB/512GB for $629 – Amazon
- Acer Spin 3 14″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $699 – Amazon
- MSI GF63 15.6″ thin gaming laptop w/Core i7-9750H/GTX 1650/8GB/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $699 – B&H
- MSI GL65 15/6″ gaming laptop w/Core i7-9750H/GTX 1660 Ti/8GB/512GB for $799 after rebate – Newegg
- HP Envy x360 15.6″ w/Core i7-10510U/12GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Optane for $750 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad 730S 13.3″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/256GB for $750 – Newegg
- Asus ZenBook 13 w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/512GB for $783 – Amazon
- Asus ZenBook 14 UX431 14″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/MX150/16GB/512GB + ZenFone Max M1 for $870 – Newegg (coupon: EMCUUVE64)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $899 and up (save up to $300) – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th-gen) w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $999 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKBF1)
Windows Laptops ($1000+)
- Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8550U/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Book 2 for $1099 and up – Microsoft Store
- HP Spectre x360 15.6″ 4K w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Optane for $1100 – Best Buy
- Gigabyte Aero 15 144Hz gaming laptop w/Core i7-9750H/RTX 2070/16GB/512GB for $1599 – Newegg
- Dell XPS 13 laptop w/4K touchscreen/Core i7-10710U/16GB/1TB for $1400 – Costco
Chromebooks
- Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6″ w/Celeron N3060/4GB/16GB for $99 – Walmart
- HP 11.6″ Chromebook w/Celeron N3060/4GB/16GB for $100 – Target
- Lenovo 100e 11.6″ Chromebook w/MT8173C/4GB/16GB for $100 – Newegg
- Asus Chromebook C223NA 11.6″ w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $160 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook 11.6″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $179 – Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook C423 14″ w/Celeron N3350/4gB/32GB for $199 – Amazon
- Acer Chromebook Spin 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $219 – Best Buy
- Samsung Chromebook Plus 12.2″ convertible w/Celeron 3965Y/4GB/32GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook C425 14″ w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/64GB for $320 – Amazon
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-8130U/8GB/64GB for $349 – Best Buy
- Google Pixel Slate for $449 and up – Google Store
- Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA 12.5″ convertible w/Core m5-6Y54/4GB/64GB for $450 – Amazon
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSDXC card for $20 – Amazon
- PNY Elite-X 256GB microSDXC card for $27 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card for $30 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $50 – Amazon
- Toshiba 2TB USB 3.0 portable HDD for $47 – Amazon
- Seagate 4TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $75 – Amazon
- Seagate 5TB USB 3.0 portable HDD for $90 – Amazon
- Seagate 8TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $120 – Amazon
- Synology DiskStation DS218+ NAS (diskless) for $255 – Amazon
Accessories
- Select Anker portable chargers for up to 40-percent off – Amazon
- Select Aukey headphones, chargers, and power banks for up to 40 -percent off – Amazon
- Select Netgear networking products for up to 35-percent off – Amazon
Streaming deals
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription for $1 – Amazon (new subscribers only)
- Spotify Premium 3-month subscription for free – Spotify (new subscribers only)
- Hulu 12-month subscription (w/ads) for $24 (1.99/month) – Hulu
Digital media
- Save up to 80-percent on 100+ best selling Kindle eBooks – Amazon
- Save up to 55-percent on movies & TV shows – Microsoft Store
- Movies up to 60-percent off – Google Play
- TV Seasons for $5 and up – Google Play
- Audiobooks under $7 – Google Play
- eBooks under $5 – Google Play
Video games
- GOG Black Friday sale – GOG
- Steam Autumn Sale – Steam
- Epic Games Black Friday Sale – Epic Games Store
- Select Ubisoft games for up to 90-percent off – Ubisoft
- Select Nintendo games for up to 50-percent off – Humble Store
Other good deals
- Instant Pot DUO 6 quart 7-in-1 cooker for $49 – Walmart (or Amazon)
- Instant Pot Duo 8 quart 7-in-1 cooker for $65 – Amazon
- Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 6 quart, 9-in-1 cooker for $102 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Contigo water bottles and travel mugs for up to 38-percent off – Amazon
A paid HULU subscription doesn’t get rid of the ads? So you’re paying to watch ads? That doesn’t seem like a good deal to me.