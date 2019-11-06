LattePanda Delta single-board PC with Intel Gemini Lake now available for $188 and up ($228 with Windows 10)

LattePanda’s single-board computers fit loosely into the same category as Raspberry Pi’s tiny PCs aimed at educators, students, makers, and other enthusiasts. But LattePanda’s mini PCs pack a lot more horsepower and app compatibility than most single-board computers.
That’s because they feature Intel x86 processors rather than ARM chips. But that hardware comes at a cost.
The LattePanda Alpha with an Intel Core m3 processor, for example, sells for $379 and up — more than 10 times the price of an entry-level Raspberry Pi 4 Model B.
But now there’s a cheaper option — the LattePanda Delta 432 with an Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core Gemini Lake processor is now available for about half the price.
LattePanda actually first introduced the Delta at the same time as the Alpha, when the company launched a crowdfunding campaign almost two years ago.
But a glance at the Kickstarter updates indicate that it took longer than expected to ship the Delta model to backers. Now you don’t need to back a crowdfunding project to get your hands on one though — it’s available from DFRobot in two versions:
Both versions feature 4GB of LPDDR4-2400 RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.0 storage. And both support Linux, Windows, or other operating systems. The only difference is that one model comes with a Windows 10 Pro license.
The little computers feature integrated 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0, a Gigabit Ethernet port, HDMI port, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a USB 3.0 Type-C port.
There’s also a microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack, and two M.2 connectors that you can use to add PCIe storage or other accessories.
Basically, the little PCs are pocket-sized computers that you can use to run just about any modern operating system. Thanks to two 50-pin GPIO connectors and an Arduino co-processor, they’re also hacker-friendly devices. And there are a variety of official and unofficial cases and other accessories for the LattePanda ecosystem.
I’m not entirely sure when the LattePanda Delta 432 became available for purchase from DFRobot, but I first noticed it thanks to a recent post from French website MiniMachines.
I really dig the design. its interesting however that Apple is trying to convince us that Arm is almost at parity in performance, yet this board is far more powerful then most SBCs due to it NOT using Arm.
I mean, it probably has more to do with *which* ARM chips are used by typical SBCs and the fact that there’s wider app compatibility with x86 processors when you’re talking about Windows or Linux.
I don’t know how close ARM cores are in performance to x86, there are people who know more about that than I do. Certainly, Apple’s custom cores make a better case for that than anything else considering their design philosophy. The higher-end ARM phone chips look to outperform this N4100. The kinds of chips on most SBCs are either low end, usually meant for TV boxes, or a few generations behind. One reason for that is cost, but cost isn’t really a factor with this board either.