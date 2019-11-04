Intel launches Gemini Lake Refresh chips for low-power laptops, desktops

Intel’s first chips based on the new “Tremont” architecture for low-power, low-cost processors could be available by the end of the year, with around a 30-percent performance boost compared with processors featuring previous-gen “Goldmont+” CPU cores.

But Intel isn’t done with Goldmont+ just yet.

As anticipated, the company has introduced six new “Gemini Lake Refresh” processors with Goldmont+ CPU cores.

For the most part, the new chips seem to be pretty similar to the “Gemini Lake” parts that have been around for the past two years. They have the same graphics capabilities, the same support for dual-channel DDR4 and LPDDR4 2400 MHz memory, and the same number of CPU cores as their predecessors (as well as the same lack of support for hyperthreading.

But they do have slightly higher turbo boost speeds.

Here’s a run-down of the new chips (in bold) and their Gemini Lake counterparts (italicized):

N series (6 watts)

J series (10 watts)

Are those differences likely to result in huge performance gains? Probably not — I certainly wouldn’t recommend upgrading a Gemini Lake laptop, tablet, or mini-desktop just to get your hands on a model with a Gemini Lake Refresh chip. But if you’re in the market for a new machine, you may be able to pick up one with a slightly faster processor soon.

Or you could just wait a little longer for Tremont.

Update: Links to Intel’s product pages have been added, and it’s also now clear that the new chips may have some other improvements — the original Gemini Lake processors were listed as Stepping B0, while the new Gemini Lake Refresh processors are Stepping R0, which means there are probably some bug fixes and/or other improvements.

via NotebookCheck and Benchmark.pl