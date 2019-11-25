Huawei’s new MateBook D laptops come with AMD or Intel + NVIDIA chips (and Windows 10)

Huawei’s latest laptops come with a choice of 14 or 15 inch displays, Intel or AMD chips, and prices that start at around $570.
They also come with Windows 10. A year or so ago that wouldn’t have been a question. But US trade restrictions had put that in question… until a few days ago when the US government gave Microsoft a license to sell software to Huawei.
So the new Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 will indeed both ship with Windows 10 when they go on sale in China December 12th. There’s no word on if or when they’ll be available for purchase in the US or other markets.
The Huawei MateBook D 14 measures about 0.6 inches thick, weighs about 3 pounds, while the 15.6 inch model is 0.7 inches thick and 4.2 pounds.
Oddly the smaller model has a bigger battery (56 Wh vs 42 Wh), possibly to help keep the size down.
Other features are pretty much the same on both models. They both feature 1920 x 1080 pixel, 250-nit matte IPS displays with slim bezels, pop-up webcams that are hidden in the backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor in the power button, and stereo 2W speaker.s
Both support 802.11ac WiFI and Bluetooth 5.0 and both feature ports that include:
- 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
- 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
- 1 x USB Type-C
- 1 x HDMI
- 1 x 3.5mm audio
Huawei will offer the following configuration options for both the MateBook D 14 and the MateBook D 15:
- Intel Core i5-10210U/NVIDIA GeForce MX 250/8GB RAM/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- Intel Core i5-10210U/NVIDIA GeForce MX 250/16GB RAM/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- Intel Core i7-10510U/NVIDIA GeForce MX 250/8GB RAM/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB RAM/512GB SSD
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U/16GB RAM/512GB SSD
Huawei MateBook D14
Huawei MateBook D15
via GizmoChina, GSM Arena, and MySmartPrice
Core i7-10510U and Core i5-10210U have single threaded and multi-threaded passmarks at 2350 / 8750. Ryzen 3500u has 1800 / 7850. Single threaded performance looks to be ~25% better for Intel.
https://www.cpubenchmark.net/cpu.php?cpu=Intel+Core+i5-10210U+%40+1.60GHz&id=3542
https://www.cpubenchmark.net/cpu.php?cpu=AMD+Ryzen+5+3500U&id=3421
TDP, Cost, firmware. Passmark doesn’t record the TDP setting by laptop firmware, but this is comparing a nominal 25W TDP-up part (Intel) to a nominal-15W TDP part (AMD). Just in case you weren’t sure the points were all made up, Intel and AMD characterize TDP differently and it will generally give different results laptop to laptop. Intel’s ‘retail cost’ is a joke, because only single-system integrators like you and me pay that cost. We won’t pretend it’s useful especially in context of a laptop. Firmware: The Matebook D 14 (Or whatever their first Ryzen Matebook was) had a suprisingly high power allowance, giving pretty good performance on a low-cost chip. What are several watts more among friends when you need the power? If someone made a 1″ thick laptop today they could cool modern chips well (Like my work Dell which cools a 45W 4th-gen i5…) and hit amazing performance.… Read more »
Intel specs call the parts 15W TDP… not sure what passmark is documenting with their “TDP Up”
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/196449/intel-core-i7-10510u-processor-8m-cache-up-to-4-90-ghz.html
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/195436/intel-core-i5-10210u-processor-6m-cache-up-to-4-10-ghz.html