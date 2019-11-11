Google unveils Stadia launch lineup (game streaming)

Google’s Stadia game streaming platform launches November 19th, and now Google has announced the initial game lineup. It’s… not that extensive.
Customers with a Stadia Pro subscription will be able to stream Destiny 2: The Collection for no additional charge. And folks who want to buy games that they can play starting November 19th will only have a dozen titles to choose from — including Destiny 2.
The good news is that there are some popular titles on the list… and Google has revealed another 14 games that will be available by the end of the year, as well as some other upcoming titles.
But it seems like Google’s game streaming platform may be off to a relatively slow start.
That’s probably not a big problem if you plan to play games by streaming to an Android device or to a phone or tablet. But if you pre-ordered a $129 Stadia Premiere Edition bundle with a Chromecast Pro and Stadia Controller with the express intent of streaming games to your TV, I hope you’re interested in at least a few games on this list, because you may have to wait a while to play anything else.
Available November 19th (launch day)
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
- Destiny 2: The Collection
- Gylt
- Just Dance 2020
- Kine
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Thumper
- Tom Raider: Definitive Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Samurai Shodown
Coming later in 2019
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
- Borderlands 3
- Darksiders Genesis
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Farming Simulator 9
- Final Fantasy XV
- Football Manager 2020
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Grid
- Metro Exodus
- NBA 2K20
- Rage 2
- Trials Rising
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Other upcoming games
- Cybperpunk 2077
- Doom: Eternal
- Gods & Monsters
- Watchdogs: Legion
Google Stadia. Ingredients: 25% Tomb Raider (E-cup), 16% RPG, 8% Beat-em-up (E11), 8% reason to get this (E-RDR2), 42% what even is this (E404)? Contains: salt and nuts Cooking: bring your own 500MBit optical internet and hardware, sell your personal information by using out browser (but we already know everything about you anyways, you silly goose!), log in and play!
Google peaked several years ago, the new stats & more importantly the stats going forward will continue to prove that. If they are not willing to keep small cheap services around, even at a loss, to keep peoples faith in their initiative. Then there is no way this service will survive long if it doesn’t see immediate success, it has to be staggeringly expensive. It will be the biggest blow yet to their reputation.
This is exactly what happens to companies when they base hiring decisions on politics over merit, you simply don’t get the best talent anymore.
They really didn’t try very hard with their launch library genre coverage huh? It’s heavily skewed towards 3D action-adventure.