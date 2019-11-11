Google unveils Stadia launch lineup (game streaming)

Google’s Stadia game streaming platform launches November 19th, and now Google has announced the initial game lineup. It’s… not that extensive.

Customers with a Stadia Pro subscription will be able to stream Destiny 2: The Collection for no additional charge. And folks who want to buy games that they can play starting November 19th will only have a dozen titles to choose from — including Destiny 2.

The good news is that there are some popular titles on the list… and Google has revealed another 14 games that will be available by the end of the year, as well as some other upcoming titles.

But it seems like Google’s game streaming platform may be off to a relatively slow start.

That’s probably not a big problem if you plan to play games by streaming to an Android device or to a phone or tablet. But if you pre-ordered a $129 Stadia Premiere Edition bundle with a Chromecast Pro and Stadia Controller with the express intent of streaming games to your TV, I hope you’re interested in at least a few games on this list, because you may have to wait a while to play anything else.

Available November 19th (launch day)

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Destiny 2: The Collection

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Redemption 2

Thumper

Tom Raider: Definitive Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Samurai Shodown

Coming later in 2019

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Borderlands 3

Darksiders Genesis

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Farming Simulator 9

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Grid

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Other upcoming games

Cybperpunk 2077

Doom: Eternal

Gods & Monsters

Watchdogs: Legion