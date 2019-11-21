Google Cloud Print set to drift away by the end of 2020

Google Cloud Print is a service that lets you connect an internet-enabled printer to your Google account and then send print jobs to it from a phone, Chromebook, or just about anything else with web access.

First introduced a decade ago as a solution for sending print jobs from Chromebooks to a printer, Google Cloud Print eventually came to Android phones a few years later.

And now it’s going away.

Google has announced that it will no longer support Google Cloud Print after December 31st, 2020.

To be fair, Google also points out that despite being nearly 10 years old, Cloud Print has never exited beta. So you could make a case that the company never really considered it a fully polished service. Then again, Google’s massively popular Gmail service was also in beta from 2004 through 2009, even though millions of people relied on it every day long before it exited beta.

Still, is it any wonder some folks have already started counting down the days until Google pulls the plug on Stadia, it’s most recently launched shiny new thing?

Anyway, Google is giving users more than a year to find an alternative to Cloud Print. The company notes that Chrome OS now has an improved native printing experience, and Android also does a pretty good job of detecting printers on your network these days using the “Default Print Service.”

