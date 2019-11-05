Firefox to hide notification permission pop-ups

Hey, did you know that you can subscribe to websites in your web browser to receive notifications when new content is available? You probably did… because over the last few years millions of websites have added annoying pop-ups that prompt you to sign up for notifications. And unsurprisingly, the vast majority of people either ignore those pop-ups or click the “not now” option.

That’s according to research from the folks at Mozilla… who have announced that they’re going to tackle this new form of pop-up spam in future versions of Firefox by hiding the permission prompts by default.

When Firefox 72 ships in January, 2020 it’ll require user interaction before it displays a permission prompt.

In other words, when you visit a website that wants to show you the “subscribe for notifications” notification… nothing will happen unless you intentionally click a little chat icon in the URL bar to bring up the notification permission prompt.

As a long-time Chrome user, this might be enough to make me considering switching back to Firefox.

While the new behavior is set to debut in Firefox 72, Mozill has already taken a baby step toward improving the user experience — Firefox 70, which shipped last week, replaces the “not now” option with “never allow,” so that once you tell your browser that you don’t want to receive notifications for a website, you’ll never be asked again.