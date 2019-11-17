BlitzWolf BW-PCM1 is a portable 11.6 inch display for $105

Some portable monitors stand out due to their ultra-thin designs, high refresh rates, or versatility. The BlitzWolf BW-PC1 isn’t the thinnest or lightest portable display. It doesn’t have a battery, so it needs to be plugged into a power source.

But here’s what the BW-PC1 has going for it: the 11.6 inch full HD display is compact and lightweight, it has multiple inputs, and it’s cheap.

The BlitzWolf BW-PC1 is available for pre-order from Banggood for $105, and it should be available at Amazon soon as well.

The portable monitor measures 10.5″ x 6.8″ x 0.4″ and measures 1.3 pounds. It has an 11.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display with a refresh rate that automatically adjusts between 24 Hz and 60 Hz.

It supports up to 350 nits of brightness, and supports 72 percent NTSC color gamut.

The display is made from aluminum and comes with a cover/case.

There are two mini HDMI 1.4 ports that you can use to connect the display to a laptop, game console, or other device for multi-screen use on the go. There’s also a USB Type-C port for power and data transfer — although the promotional images suggest you may need to run both a USB cable and an HDMI cable to the display if you want to use it as a second screen for your mobile devices.

There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack, and the display features built-in stereo speakers and buttons including power, volume, settings, and back buttons.

BlitzWolf also includes a remote control — although the remote requires a CR2032 coin-cell battery which apparently is not included. Have I mentioned that this thing is cheap?

The company also offers three other portable monitors that are larger, and at least a little pricier:

