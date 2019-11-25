ASRock Mars is a compact desktop PC with Intel Whiskey Lake

The latest mini-desktop from ASRock looks like something straight out of 2012, but it features modern specs including an 8th-gen Intel Whiskey Lake-U processor and a USB Type-C port.

The ASRock Mars is a compact computer that measure 7.5″ x 5.9″ x 1″ but under the hood there’s room for dual storage devices — an M.2 2280 SSD and a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

ASRock will offer models with a choice of 15 watt Intel chips including:

Most other features are pretty much the same for all models, including an M.2 2230 slot for a WiFi and/or Bluetooth module, a 65 watt power adapter, support for up to 32GB of DDR4 memory (thanks to two SODIMM slots), and a “proprietary fansink” for active cooling.

Each model has the same set of ports, including:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (5 Gbps)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5 Gbps)

2 x USB 2.0

1 x HDMI (4K @ 30 Hz)

1 x VGA (1080p)

1 x line out

1 x microphone

1 Gigabit Ethernet

SD card reader

There’s no word on pricing or availability yet. According to the product website, the ASRock Mars Series of mini PCs “may not be sold worldwide.”

