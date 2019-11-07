AMD’s 3rd-gen Ryzen Threadripper CPUs go up to 32-cores (so far)

AMD’s latest high-end desktop chips are coming this month… and they feature a lot of CPU cores.

The new AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is a 16-core processor that will be available starting November 25th for $749. But folks looking for more horsepower and willing to pay for it can also opt for AMD’s new 3rd-gen Ryzen Threadripper chips, which include the 24-core Ryzen Threadripper 3960X or the 32-core Ryzen Threadripper 3970X.

They’ll also be available starting November 25th, but the Threadripper chips will set you back $1399 and $1999, respectively.

All of the new processors are 3rd-gen Ryzen chips based on the new 7nm Zen 2 architecture. And they all support hyperthreading, which means you get twice as many threads as you do CPU cores.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for each chip:

Cores/Threads Base Boost Total cache TDP Price Ryzen 9 3950X 16 / 32 3.5 4.7 72MB 105W $749 Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 24 / 48 3.8 4.5 140MB 280W $1399 Ryzen Threadripper 3970X 32 / 64 3.7 4.5 144MB 280W $1999

The Ryzen 9 3950X is obviously more of a mainstream chip given its price and power consumption, while the new Threadripper chis are aimed at folks looking for bleeding edge performance… but the naming scheme has some folks wondering if there’s an unannounced Threadripper 3990X on the way.

Meanwhile, AMD is also launching a new processor for customers looking for something cheaper… a lot cheaper.

The new AMD Athlon 3000G is a 35 watt, 3.5 GHz, 2-core/4-thread processor with integrated Radeon Vega graphics. It’s coming November 19th for just $49.

You can find out more about AMD’s new desktop chips by checking out the Ryzen 9 3950X press release, the 3rd-gen Threadripper video below, or Anandtech’s deep dive into the newly announced processors.