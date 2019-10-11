Windows 10 November 2019 Update coming next month, already available to testers

The next major Windows 10 release is almost ready to go… and as has become traditional, Microsoft is giving it a rather boring-sounding name. The Windows 10 November 2019 Update should begin rolling out to users in… November.
But Microsoft notes that members of the Windows Insider program signed up for the Release Preview ring already have the “final build” of the operating system update that’s expected to roll out more widely next month.
There aren’t a lot of flashy new features in this update — Microsoft says it will offer “select performance improvements, enterprise features, and quality enhancements” including:
- Support for enabling third-party digital assistant voice activation above the Lock screen
- File Explorer search box is now powered by Windows Search
- Ability to quickly create events from the Calendar flyout on the Taskbar
- The Start menu navigation pane expands when you hover your mouse over it
- A fix that allows PC makers to reduce inking latency for specific hardware
- Various settings and notifications improvements
- Battery life and power efficiency improvements (for PCs with certain processors)
- A settings update that explains the difference between “banner” and Action Center” notifications
Now that the Windows 10 November 2019 Update (also known as Windows 10 version 1909) is almost ready to go, folks who had been enrolled in the Windows Insider Slow ring will now be moved to pre-release builds of the next major Windows 10 update, currently known as Windows 10 20H1.
