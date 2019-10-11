Weekend poll: Liliputing comment voting — like or dislike?

For the past few years Liliputing’s comment system has been powered by a WpDiscuz, a plugin that takes the native WordPress comment system and supercharges it with additional features.

But one of those features seems to be at least a little controversial: voting.

So I figured I’d ask the community what you think: should we keep the ability to upvote and downvote comments? Or is it more trouble than its worth.

Honestly, I don’t pay that much attention to the vote counts. But from time to time I do get an email from a Liliputing reader complaining that the voting takes away from their pleasure of perusing the website.

I know folks are a lot more likely to write to complain about something they don’t like than to let me know about a feature they’re happy with — so I figured it’s time for a weekend poll.

What do you think of comment voting?

There have definitely been a few times when I’ve noticed someone seems to be abusing the voting system to downvote (repeatedly) every critical comment of one brand or another.

I’ve also noticed that from time to time there can be rather heated debates between individuals in the comment sections of some Liliputing articles.

I typically take a pretty hands-off approach to comment moderation and only manually remove comments that are obvious spam or those that appear to be personal attacks.

Voting, I tend to ignore… but I’d like to know whether you think voting makes the comments section more engaging or more frustrating?

Also, before you say anything, yes I know there’s an issue that prevents users from editing comments after they’re published. I haven’t found a solution yet, but it’s on my radar.