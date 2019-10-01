Unannounced Samsung Chromebook 4 with 15.6 inch display goes on sale for $320

Samsung appears to have quietly launched its first Chromebook with a 15.6 inch display.
The Samsung Chromebook 4 is available from a handful of retailers for $319 to $330, even though Samsung hasn’t actually gotten around to officially announcing the new laptop yet.
The laptop isn’t exactly a high-performance machine — it has an Intel Celeron N4000 Gemini Lake dual-core processor, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.
But it does have a few features that are nice to find in a budget laptop including a 1920 x 1080 pixel display and 802.11ac WiFi.
Other features include a 720p webcam, a microSD card reader, two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, and a 39 Wh battery.
The Samsung Chromebook 4 measures about 14.2″ x 9.6″ x 0.6″ and weighs 3.75 pounds.
While it lacks some features found on higher-priced Chromebooks such as a touchscreen display and/or convertible tablet-style design, the notebook should at least be sturdy — it’s said to be MIL-STD-810G tested.
via Chrome Unboxed
If it’s 15.6″ or bigger it has to have a numeric keypad. Companies should have figured this out by now.
i hate numeric keypads 😐 main reason why i never upgraded my T530
I really, really hope this Google ‘Go’ Chromebook that has leaked is an entry level device or close in an effort to get manufacturers to step up.
This widespread release of N4000 devices still without fingerprint sensors or the like is utterly disheartening to watch.