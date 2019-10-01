Unannounced Samsung Chromebook 4 with 15.6 inch display goes on sale for $320

Samsung appears to have quietly launched its first Chromebook with a 15.6 inch display.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is available from a handful of retailers for $319 to $330, even though Samsung hasn’t actually gotten around to officially announcing the new laptop yet.

The laptop isn’t exactly a high-performance machine — it has an Intel Celeron N4000 Gemini Lake dual-core processor, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

But it does have a few features that are nice to find in a budget laptop including a 1920 x 1080 pixel display and 802.11ac WiFi.

Other features include a 720p webcam, a microSD card reader, two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, and a 39 Wh battery.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 measures about 14.2″ x 9.6″ x 0.6″ and weighs 3.75 pounds.

While it lacks some features found on higher-priced Chromebooks such as a touchscreen display and/or convertible tablet-style design, the notebook should at least be sturdy — it’s said to be MIL-STD-810G tested.

via Chrome Unboxed