Tolino’s new eReaders look familiar (If Kobo devices ran Android)

German eReader company Tolino has just launched a new line of devices with 6, 7, and 8 inch E Ink displays… and as The eBook Reader points out, they all look pretty familiar.

That’s because the new devices all seem to be based on the same hardware as Kobo’s current line of eReaders. The key difference is the software: the Tolino models run an Android-based operating system.

Here’s a run-down of the new models:

Tolino Page 2

6 inch, 768 x 1024 pixel E Ink Carta touchscreen display (212 ppi)

1 GHz NXP i.MX6 processor

512MB RAM

8GB storage

1,000 mAh battery

802.11b/g/n WiFi

micro USB port

I haven’t found a direct Kobo counterpart for this model, but I’ve only been looking at Kobo’s latest eReaders. This could be similar to one of the company’s older models. Phsyically it looks like a Kobo Clara HD, but it has specs that are closer to the Kobo Aura Edition 2 (with more storage).

Tolino Shine 3

6 inch, 1072 x 1448 pixel E Ink Carta touchscreen display (300 ppi)

1 GHz NXP i.MX6 processor

512MB RAM

8GB tstorage

1,200 mAh battery

802.11b/g/n WiFi

micro USB port

This model seems to be the equivalent of Kobo’s $120 Clara HD.

Tolino Vision 5

7 inch, 1264 x 1680 pixel E Ink Carta touchscreen display (300 ppi)

Physical page turn buttons

IPX8 waterproof

1 GHz NXP i.MX6 processor

512MB RAM

8GB storage

1,200 mAh battery

802.11b/g/n WiFi

micro USB port

This eReader seems to be largely the same as Kobo’s $170 Libra H20.

Tolino Epos 2

8 inch, 1440 x 1920 pixel E Ink Carta Mobius touchscreen display (300 ppi)

Physical page turn buttons

IPX8 waterproof

1 GHz NXP i.MX6 processor

512MB RAM

8GB storage

1,200 mAh battery

802.11b/g/n WiFi

micro USB port

The top-of-the-line model seems to be Tolino’s version of the $250 Kobo Forma.