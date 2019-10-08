Tile’s new Bluetooth trackers include a Tile Sticker, plus credit card-sized Tile Slim

Tile makes a range of Bluetooth-enabled devices that make it a little harder to lose your keys or phone. Attach a Tile device to your keychain and you can locate your keys using an app on your phone… or tap a button on the Tile to make your phone ring when it’s hiding in the couch cushions.

This week Tile launched a new line of products including updates to its existing Tile Mate and Tile Pro, plus two new devices: Tile Sticker and Tile Slim.

The new Tile Sticker is a tiny tracking device that’s… sticky. Just stick it to any device you don’t want to lose and Tile says you’ll be able to keep track of your gadgets as long as their within 150 feet.

The 27mm x 7.3mm Tile Sticker is waterproof and it has a battery that should last for 3 years.

Tile says that it sticks best to flat surface that are clean and dry when you first attach the Sticker. After you press and hold it in place for 30 seconds, it should be good to go — although Tile says it takes up to 24 hours for the seal to be “fully bonded.”

A Tile Sticker 2-pack sells for $40, but Tile is running a limited-time promotion that lets you pick up a 4-pack for $60.

The new Tile Slim is an 86mm x 54mm x 2.4mm device with a 200-foot range, a waterproof design, and the same waterproof design and 3-year battery life.

It sells for $30 and the Tile Slim is designed to fit into your wallet — The Verge reports it’s about as thick as three credit cards, which means it should fit most wallets that aren’t already overstuffed with cards.

Meanwhile the new Tile Mate ($25) and Pro ($35)continue to be small, square, water-resistant gadgets with holes that help them fit on a keychain. The new models have longer ranges and louder speakers than their predecessors. And both feature a replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery that should last for about a year.

Tile is also offering a few new combo packs including: