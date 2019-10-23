Liliputing

Sony unveils Xperia 1 Professional Edition smartphone aimed at multimedia pros

The Sony Xperia 1 that launched this summer is a premium phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor triple rear cameras, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, among other things.

But its stand-out feature is the display: a 6.5 inch, 3840 x 1644 pixel HDR OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Now Sony is launching a new Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition with a few tweaks designed for photographers, video producers, and gamers. It’s launching exclusively in Japan (for now, at least), where it’s available for 143,000 yen, or about $1315 US.

That’s about $340 more than the price of a standard Sony Xperia 1 in Japan (105,600 yen). So what do you get for the extra money?

  • Display that’s been calibrated for the the D65 color temperature based on a Sony Master series reference monitor
  • Support for pairing the phone with a camera so you can transfer photos and videos, using your phone for on-the-spot checking and/or backup and tagging
  • Support for wired networking when you connect an Ethernet adapter to the USB-C port
  • Dual SIM support

And honestly that’s about it. A few default settings are different (the home screen rotates on the Professional Edition, but not on the standard Xperia 1), but for the most part this is pretty much a more expensive version of the same phone.

That said, it’s still probably makes more sense for professional photographers to add this phone to their toolkit than some other photo-centric smartphones we’ve seen in the past few years.

via GSM Arena

Some Guy
Guest
Some Guy

“Support for pairing the phone with a camera” isn’t exactly a feature unique to this device, given that Nikon’s SnapBridge app exists and works with any phone on android 5 or newer.
It could have a more unique, low latency, high speed connection though.

15 hours ago
mgs
Guest
mgs

340 pixels in width or height is not enough to judge a photo or video, so it makes the phone completely useless. Not to mention the aspect ratio.

3 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder

Sorry, that was ab typo. It’s a 3840 x 1644 display.

