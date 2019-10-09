Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition tablet for $150 (same price as the grownup version)

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition (2019) is virtually identical to the Galaxy Tab 8.0 (2019) that launched this summer, at least when it comes to hardware.

But it comes with a bumper case and free trial of Samsung Kids, a subscription service that offers kid-friendly content and parental controls.

So yeah… that’s not a lot to set it apart. But since the Kids Edition tablet is available for the same $50 price as the non-kids model, I suppose you could just see this as a way to pick up a free bumper case with your tablet.

Both versions of the tablet feature 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel LCD displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processors, 2GB of RAM, 32GB og storage, microSD car readers, stereo speakers, headphone jacks, and 5,100 mAh batteries.

The tablets have 8MP rear cameras, 2MP front cameras, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2. They weigh about three quarters of a pound, measure less than a third of an inch thick, and sadly they’re stuck with micro USB ports for charging and data.

As for the Samsung Kids software, a subscription runs $8 per month or $60 per year, but anyone with a recent Samsung phone or tablet can download the app from Google Play and sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Samsung says it includes “10,000+ hours of kid-friendly activities” including books, videos, and educational apps and games. There are also tools that let parents limit screen time and/or see what their kids have been up to.

On the one hand, it’s nice to see a company that isn’t charging a higher price for kids edition products the way Amazon does… on the other hand, at least Amazon offers more bonus features including a 2-year worry-free guarantee that allows you to have broken devices fixed, no questions asked.

via TabletMonkeys