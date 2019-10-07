Samsung launches Chromebook 4 series laptops for $230 and up

Samsung’s latest Chromebooks support up to 6GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and feature support for the Google Play Store and Google Assistant.

But these are still very much entry-level devices: they’re both powered by a relatively pokey Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core Gemini Lake processor.

The new Samsung Chromebook 4 is an 11.6 inch model that sells for $230 and up, while the Samsung Chromebook 4+ is a 15.6 inch model with a starting price of $300.

Both versions feature stereo 1.5 watt speakers, 720p webcams, 39 Wh batteries, and at least one USB-C port, plus a 30 watt USB-charger.

There are a few key differences though. The 11.6 inch Samsung Chromebook 4 has a 1366 x 768 pixel display while the larger model has a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel screen. The larger model also has two USB-C ports, while the smaller model has just one.

Unsurprisingly the larger model is also heavier: both laptops measure less than two thirds of an inch thick, but the 15.6 inch Chromebook 4+ weighs about 3.8 pounds, compared with 2.6 pounds for the 11.6 inch Chromebook 4.

Both have microSD card readers, a single USB 3.0 Type-A port, a headset jack, and 802.aac WiFi support.

Here are the configurations/prices available at launch:

11.6 inch HD Chromebook 4 w/4GB/32GB for $230

11.6 inch HD Chromebook 4 w/6GB/64GB for $280

15.6 inch FHD Chromebook 4+ w/4GB/32GB for $300

15.6 inch FHD Chromebook 4+ w/6GB/64GB for $350

Oh, and if some of these details look familiar, that’s because we first reported on the Samsung Chromebook 4+ when it went on sale last week… a few days ahead of the official announcement.

