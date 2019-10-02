Rock Pi 4C is a $75 mini PC with support for dual displays

The Radxa Rock Pi 4 is a single-board computer with a Rockchip RK399 processor, Android and (some) Linux support, and support for up to a 4K display with a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Now LinuxGizmos reports that a new variant is on the way. The upcoming Rock Pi 4C is a single-board computer with the same basic design as other models in the series, but instead of a single HDMI 2.0 port it has a micro HDMI port and a mini DisplayPort, allowing you to connect two external displays.

The little computer is expected to be available later this month for $75.

For that price you get a tiny computer with Rockchip’s hexa-core processor, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, dual display support, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Rock Pi has a microSD card reader for storage and support for optional eMMC modules.

It also features a 40-pin expansion header, a MIPI CSI camera connector, and an M.2 connector for NVMe solid state drives.

One thing to keep in mind is that while the device supports dual displays, there are some limitations:

The micro HDMI port supports up to a 3840 x 2160 pixel, 60 Hz display — but only when you’re using a single display.

The mini DisplayPort tops out at 2560 x 1440 pixels, 60 Hz

You can use two 1080p or 1440p screens at once. But because the Rock Pi 4C’s USB Type-C controller is used to support dual USB 3.0 host ports as well as the mini DisplayPort, it’s only a 2-lane DisplayPort rather than the usual 4-lanes.

There’s no information about the new model on the Rock Pi or Radxa websites yet, but according to LinuxGizmos, Radxa CEO Tom Cubie announced the Rock Pi 4C at the XDC2019 conference today, as well as in an email to LinuxGizmos.