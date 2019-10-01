Report: Windows 10X coming soon for dual-screen devices, Microsoft’s ARM-based tablet to be called Surface Campus

Hot on the heels of a series of leaks giving us a first look at Microsoft’s upcoming Surface 7, Surface Laptop, and ARM-based Surface tablet, more details about Microsoft’s fall 2019 hardware (and software) lineup are making the rounds.

First up, Evan Blass reports that the ARM-based tablet will be called the Surface Campus, suggesting that Microsoft is positioning the thin, light, and probably fanless tablet as a student-friendly device.

Second, it seems like Microsoft will introduce a new Surface Pen with a rechargeable battery and wireless charging (as opposed to the long-lasting battery you had to replace in early models).

Third, it looks like there’s a brand new version of Windows on the way — it’s called Windows 10 X.

According to Blass, the new version of Windows is designed for devices with dual screens and/or foldable displays.

Among other thing, it will “run desktop applications in containers,” suggesting that this may be the operating system that was formerly known as Windows Lite, (for folks to whom it was known at all).

Previous leaks suggest that the operating system is basically Microsoft’s answer to Chrome OS, with a simpler user interface than the full Windows 10 operating system and tighter security.

It’s unclear what, if any, benefits this will bring to dual-screen devices specifically. But I suppose it makes sense for Microsoft to introduce a brand new operating system and user interface along with new hardware, because it minimizes the risk of users complaining that Windows doesn’t work the way they expect it to on other device if they’re using devices with a brand new form factor that is unlike other devices.

Microsoft is holding an event on October 2nd where the company is expected to unveil the Surface Campus, Surface Laptop 3, and Surface Pro 7. It’s unclear how much the company will have to say about its upcoming dual-screen Surface or Windows 10X at the event.