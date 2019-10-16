Red Magic 3S gaming phone with SD855+ now available for $479 and up

The Red Magic 3S is a smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 5,000 mAh battery, a least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage, a 48MP camera, a metal chassis, and a 6.65 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

In other words, if you can get past the gaming aesthetic in this phone’s design (including an angular rear cover with an RGB light strip down the middle), it’s just a phone with flagship-class specs at a surprisingly low price.

First announced a little over a month ago, the Red Magic Mars 3S is now available for purchase globally for $479 and up.

The starting price gets you a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but you can also pick up a 12GB/256GB model for $599.

In addition to the speedy processor and 90Hz display, the phone’s gaming-centric features include:

240 Hz touch response rate

Shoulder trigger buttons

Stereo speakers with DTS:X sound

Game Space 2.1 software (for tweaking settings, monitoring performance, etc)

The phone’s most unusual feature may be that it’s not entirely passively cooled — it’s the first smartphone I’m aware of to feature a fan in addition to a liquid cooling system.

The Red Magic Mars 3S also supports 18 watt fast charging, has a rear fingerprint sensor, and has a 16MP front-facing camera.