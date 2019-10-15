Realme X2 Pro smartphone features flagship specs for under $400 (a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+)

As prices of flagship phones from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and Google hover around the $1,000 mark, some Chinese phone makers continue to show that it’s possible to offer flagship-class specs for lower prices. Much lower.

The Realme X2 Pro is a smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 6.5 inch, 90 Hz, 1000-nit, FHD+ AMOLED display, quad rear cameras (including a 64MP primary camera), 50 watt fast charging support, and a starting price of CNY 2,699 (about $380) in China or €399 (about $440) in Europe.

Realme is a sub-brand of Chinese phone maker Oppo, so it’s not surprising to see that the X2 pro picks up some Oppo features like the company’s SuperVOOC fast charging technology and ColorOS user interface (built on top of Android 9 Pie).

Some other key features include a 4,000 mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera in a waterdrop-style notch.

The rear camera system includes:

64MP primary camera

13MP telephoto camera

8MP ultra-wide angle camera

2MP macro camera

The Realme X2 pro will be available in three configurations at launch:

6GB RAM/64GB UFS 2.1 storage for CNY 2,699 ($380)

8GB RAM/128GB UFS 3.0 storage for CNY 2,899 ($410)

12GB RAM/256GB UFS 3.0 storage for CNY 3,299 ($465)

There’s no word on if or when you’ll be able to buy this phone in the United States, but it’s expected to show up in China and Europe in November, with a launch in India scheduled for December.

Realme is also launching two lower-priced smartphones in the coming weeks.

The Realme X2 (non-“pro”) features a Snapdragon 730 processor, 30 watt fast charging, and slightly less impressive camera and display features, while the Realme 5 Pro sports a Snapdragon 712 processor and an even lower price tag (€199 and up in Europe).

via Realme, The Verge, GSM Arena, and MySmartPrice