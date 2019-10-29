Razer’s new $100 Junglecat controller is like a Joy-con for Android phones

Gaming hardware company Razer has its own line of Android smartphones. But now the company is introducing a new accessory that lets you turn other Android phone into gaming phones.

The new Razer Junglecat controller is a $100 Bluetooth controller that features two analog sticks, a D-Pad, and buttons.

You can use it as a standalone, handheld wireless controller. But you can also attach it to the left and/or right sides of any supported Android phone for a Nintendo Switch + Joy-Con style gaming experience.

Razer says the Junglecat controller offers more than 100 hours of battery life on a charge, pairs with your phone through a Bluetooth Low Energy connection, and charges via USB-C.

The controller can be paired with any Android phone or PC that supports Bluetooth, but you need a custom case that fits your phone if you want to attach the Junglecat to the sides of your smartphone.

Each Junglecat will ship with three custom cases, although there are two different variations. In the US, Razer will offer cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10+ and Razer Phone 2. International customers won’t get the Galaxy Note 9 case, but they will get a Huawei P30 Pro case.

Razer’s Gamepad App for Android lets you set custom button mapping, adjust stick sensitivity, and tweak other settings.

The company says the new Junglecat is not compatible with iPhones or other iOS devices…. which is interesting, because the last time Razer introduced a Junglecat-branded device, it was a game controller designed specifically for iOS.

press release