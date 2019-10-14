Razer Blade 15 Advanced is the first laptop with an optical keyboard

Razer’s gaming laptops tend to feature speedy processors, powerful GPUs, and other gamer-focused features like RGB keyboard lights and support for screens with high refresh rates.

But the new Razer Blade 15 Advanced is the first to feature a keyboard with optical switches. In fact, Razer says it’s the first laptop from any company to feature an optical keyboard.

The company says that means it offers “near instant actuation, satisfying tactile feedback, and rapid-fire inputs.”

In a nutshell, an optical keyboard switch uses light for actuation rather than mechanical components.

There are still moving parts — press a key and it will move. So you get tactile feedback. But a key press is detected through the transmission of an infrared light beam rather than a mechanical switch.

Razer says this allows for a key press to be detected more quickly, while applying less pressure — and that means gamers should theoretically be able to hammer out more commands in less time.

As usual, the new laptop features per-key RGB lighting with support for 16.8 million colors.

For now the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with an optical keyboard is only available in one configuration — and a pricey one at that.

For $2650 you can pick up a model with a 15.6 inch, 1080p, 240 Hz display, an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2070 graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of storage.

But Razer says it plans to begin offering the optical keyboard options for additional configurations soon.

press release