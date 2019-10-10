OnePlus 7T Pro is a modest spec bump over the 5-month old OnePlus 7 Pro

It’s only been five months since OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone with a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 6.67 inch, 3120 x 1440 pixel AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Now OnePlus has a new model that’s… pretty similar, honestly.

OnePlus says the OnePlus 7T Pro will be available in India starting October 12th, and in Europe starting October 17th with prices starting at £549 (~$685). Unfortunately the company has no plans to sell this phone in the United States, where the company will instead continue to offer the older OnePlus 7 Pro for $669 and up, as well as the new (and slightly less impressive) $599 OnePlus 7T and the older

The OnePlus 7T Pro has the same display as its predecessor and the same basic design.

But OnePlus has upgraded the processor, battery, and fast charging system: the new model has a Snapdragon 855+ system-on-a-chip, a 4,085 mAh battery, and Warp Charge 30T fast charging, which the company says is 23-percent faster than the quick charge technology used in the OnePlus 7 Pro.

According to OnePlus, you can get a 68-percent charge by plugging in the phone for 30 minutes. That’s not quite as good as the full charge you can get in the same amount of time from the new Oppo Reno Ace. But it’s still not bad at all.

Oh, another thing the OnePlus 7T Pro has going for it? This will be one of the first smartphones to ship with Android 10 pre-loaded.

Here’s an overview of some key specs for the new OnePlus flagship:

6.67 inch, 3120 x 1440 pixel AMOLED 90Hz HDR+ display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor

8GB RAM

256GB UFS 3.0 storage

48MP primary camera

8MP telephoto camera

16MP wide-angle camera (with macro support)

Pop-up 16MP selfie camera

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

In-display fingerprint sensor

Stereo speakers

4,085 mAh battery

USB 3.1 Type-C port

The phone has no headphone jack or microSD card reader, and it does not support wireless charging.

OnePlus will also offer a McLaren edition of the phone starting November 5th. It has 12GB of RAM, a race-car inspired design and comes with a special edition Alcantara case.

It’ll also cost about $125 more than the non-McLaren edition version of the phone, which… is honestly less than I’d expected. Most other companies that offer luxury car-branded versions of their phones tend to charge a much higher premium for the design.

via OnePlus, Android Police, Digital Trends