One Mix 3 Pro mini laptop with Intel Comet Lake hits China for $979

The One Mix 3 Pro is the first laptop with a screen smaller than 9 inches to feature a 10th-gen Intel Core processor.

One Netbook announced the specs for this tiny laptop last week. And now it’s available for purchase in China from JD.com.

A model sporting an Intel Core i5-10210Y Comet Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage is priced at 6,999 CNY, or about $979 US.

One Netbook tells me that the company hasn’t decided on an international price or release date yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a model with these specs costs at least $1000 if and when it goes on sale globally.

As 10th-gen Intel Core processors become more common in the coming months though, I suspect we’ll start to see mini laptops with less memory, less storage, and lower prices.

If you’ve got your eye on this first model though, here are some other key specs:

8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display

360-degree hinge

Optional pen support (4096 levels of pressure sensitivity)

Backlit keyboard w/optical touch sensor

Micro HDMI port

USB 3.0 Type-A port

USB Type-C port

3.5mm audio jack

microSD card reader

Fingerprint reader

8″ x 5.1″ x 0.6″

1.4 pounds

The mini laptop is powered by a 7-watt, 14nm quad-core processor with a base CPU speed of 1 GHz and a max turbo speed of 4 GHz. It’s unclear what that will mean in terms of a real-world performance boost over previous-gen mini-laptops which typically topped out at 5 watt Intel Core i7-8500Y dual-core chips with 1.5 GHz and 4.2 GHz boost speeds.

My guess is that we could see stronger multitasking performance, shorter battery life, and possibly even slightly less impressive performance for single-threaded tasks. There should be little to no difference in graphics performance since both chips feature the same Intel UHD 615 graphics component.