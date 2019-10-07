One Mix 3 Pro mini laptop with Intel Comet Lake hits China for $979

The One Mix 3 Pro is the first laptop with a screen smaller than 9 inches to feature a 10th-gen Intel Core processor.
One Netbook announced the specs for this tiny laptop last week. And now it’s available for purchase in China from JD.com.
A model sporting an Intel Core i5-10210Y Comet Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage is priced at 6,999 CNY, or about $979 US.
One Netbook tells me that the company hasn’t decided on an international price or release date yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a model with these specs costs at least $1000 if and when it goes on sale globally.
As 10th-gen Intel Core processors become more common in the coming months though, I suspect we’ll start to see mini laptops with less memory, less storage, and lower prices.
If you’ve got your eye on this first model though, here are some other key specs:
- 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display
- 360-degree hinge
- Optional pen support (4096 levels of pressure sensitivity)
- Backlit keyboard w/optical touch sensor
- Micro HDMI port
- USB 3.0 Type-A port
- USB Type-C port
- 3.5mm audio jack
- microSD card reader
- Fingerprint reader
- 8″ x 5.1″ x 0.6″
- 1.4 pounds
The mini laptop is powered by a 7-watt, 14nm quad-core processor with a base CPU speed of 1 GHz and a max turbo speed of 4 GHz. It’s unclear what that will mean in terms of a real-world performance boost over previous-gen mini-laptops which typically topped out at 5 watt Intel Core i7-8500Y dual-core chips with 1.5 GHz and 4.2 GHz boost speeds.
My guess is that we could see stronger multitasking performance, shorter battery life, and possibly even slightly less impressive performance for single-threaded tasks. There should be little to no difference in graphics performance since both chips feature the same Intel UHD 615 graphics component.
Just wondering, now that these UMPCs having been coming out for a few years now, has prices gone down for models after their release pricing? Asking because this is pretty expensive.
The prices drop pretty quickly on the Chinese web retailers. They do not drop as quickly on Amazon.
Thanks for the info.
I’m in the US and I’d only buy these UMPCs from Amazon assuming the price is low enough. I guess I’ll be perusing Amazon for new 1+ year old models. Hopefully, the prices go down enough after a year. That is, if they’re still being sold.
How much are the current models? Wondering how much they’re charging for just a CPU upgrade where the upgrade may actually be slower in some scenarios. The battery life may be lower as well unless the battery is larger now.
I’m wondering why the title days Japan when it’s on a Chinese website in Chinese currency (and the article actually says China)
Just a brain fart on my part.
OneMix is releasing an awful lot of price-upping refreshes and versions, and theyre going to price themselves out of the market soon.
Do something like dual M.2 slots, or engineer a new creative mouse touchpad. Other than that, focus on keeping prices lower.
People outside of Asia aren’t going to spend $1000 on a laptop with no warranty service in their own country.
This will be about $1080 when it becomes available to the west via sites like Geekbuying etc.
Usually there is a 10% mark up.
Are people really buying these UMPCs from GPD and One Netbook at these high prices? At least enough to make a profit? While I assume they are since they keep making more and increasing the price but for what these are capable of doing, I wouldn’t pay more than $500 for any of them no matter what the hardware costs are. Especially, as others have mentioned, there’s virtually 0 after sales support and even if you do get a response from the OEM, good luck with the communication barrier.
I don’t know but I feel these OEMs will price themselves out of the market. One of several reasons the UMPC failed last time was due to price and OEMs are repeating that mistake it seems.
The One Mix 1s is a “current” model which is pretty decent for the price of around ~$500 USD.
Why don’t they produce machines with the specs of these and a 10″ or 11″ screen? Most computers with 10″ or 11″ screens are wimps. Why don’t they offer a Surface Go with a current generation m3 or i5 cpu?
Supposedly Surface Go benchmarks showed up on GeekBench recently where it was reported as running on an Intel Core m3-8100Y. People are dubbing it a “Go 2” but it seems more of a Go + CPU bump though. Also, who knows if MS will release it.
Forgot a link to a post about it: https://wccftech.com/surface-go-2-chip-windows-19/