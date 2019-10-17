Liliputing

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro with faster Tegra X1+ coming soon for $200

It looks like the leaks/rumors were true. NVIDIA is updating its Shield TV with a new model sporting a faster processor, a new remote control, and a few other improvements.

We’re still waiting for an official announcement from NVIDIA, but the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is up for pre-order from Amazon for $200 with an estimated ship date of October 28th.

Update: And… the pre-order page is down. I suspect it’ll spring back to life once NVIDIA gets around to confirming the existence of the new Shield TV Pro. 

Update 2: In addition to the new Shield TV Pro, there’s also a new Shield TV (non-pro) with a more compact design. 

The Shield TV is a funny-shaped box that you can plug into your TV to stream media over the internet and play games. It’s basically the most powerful device running Google’s Android TV software, and NVIDIA has a pretty good track record of bringing new features through regular software updates.

Like previous versions, the new model supports 4K HDR video playback and it can run some Shield-exclusive video games. There’s also support for streaming games over the internet using NVIDIA’s GeForce Now service.

What’s new is a new Tegra X1+ processor that NVIDIA says brings 25-percent faster performance, a new remote control with a weird triangular-shaped design and far more buttons than its predecessor and support for Bluetooth 5.0.

The new model also adds support for Dolby Vision.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro, with new features highlighted in bold:

  • NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB storage
  • 2 x USB 3.0 ports
  • HDMI 2.0
  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • 802.11ac WiFi
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • New remote (w/Bluetooth, IR, and voice)
  • Chromecast functionality
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • Dolby Digital Plus
  • Dolby Atmos

dude
dude

I love my Shield, LOOOOOOOVE it, having said that, the new remote looks like a big step backwards to me, the size, the amount of unneeded buttons (the “old” one had a touch sensitive strip for volume and other things) and a dedicated Netflix button that NO ONE wants/needs (Netflix is by and far the worst streaming service, its not even close anymore….) It also appears the only speed bump is in the GPU, with everything else just taking the power savings from the die shrink. Makes me wonder what the extra GPU is going to be used for since it already has plenty.

3 hours ago
sdelfin
sdelfin

They probably received some negative feedback on the remote. I’ve heard some people complain about the touch aspect for volume. The new remote looks more similar to Roku and Fire TV remotes, which is probably not a coincidence.

3 hours ago
Chris
Chris

Did you know you can disable the volume strip on the remote? I did that because the strip is too sensitive, so I just use the volume buttons on my TV remote.

2 hours ago
mmmmj
mmmmj

Same specs as in updated Nintendo Switch?

1 hour ago