NVIDIA Shield TV Pro with faster Tegra X1+ coming soon for $200

It looks like the leaks/rumors were true. NVIDIA is updating its Shield TV with a new model sporting a faster processor, a new remote control, and a few other improvements.

We’re still waiting for an official announcement from NVIDIA, but the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is up for pre-order from Amazon for $200 with an estimated ship date of October 28th.

Update: And… the pre-order page is down. I suspect it’ll spring back to life once NVIDIA gets around to confirming the existence of the new Shield TV Pro.

Update 2: In addition to the new Shield TV Pro, there’s also a new Shield TV (non-pro) with a more compact design.

The Shield TV is a funny-shaped box that you can plug into your TV to stream media over the internet and play games. It’s basically the most powerful device running Google’s Android TV software, and NVIDIA has a pretty good track record of bringing new features through regular software updates.

Like previous versions, the new model supports 4K HDR video playback and it can run some Shield-exclusive video games. There’s also support for streaming games over the internet using NVIDIA’s GeForce Now service.

What’s new is a new Tegra X1+ processor that NVIDIA says brings 25-percent faster performance, a new remote control with a weird triangular-shaped design and far more buttons than its predecessor and support for Bluetooth 5.0.

The new model also adds support for Dolby Vision.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro, with new features highlighted in bold:

NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor

processor 3GB RAM

16GB storage

2 x USB 3.0 ports

HDMI 2.0

Gigabit Ethernet

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

New remote (w/Bluetooth, IR, and voice)

Chromecast functionality

Dolby Vision HDR

Dolby Digital Plus

Dolby Atmos

via 9to5Google