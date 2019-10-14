Nubia’s dual-screen Z20 smartphone now available for $549

The Nubia Z20 is a smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage support for 27-watt fast charging, and a 6.42 inch FHD+ curved glass display… on the front.

There’s also a second 5.1 inch display on the back of the phone.

First unveiled last month, the Nubia Z20 is available worldwide starting today. It sells for $549 in the US, £499 in the UK, and €549 in Europe.

While some other dual-screen phones use the second display to let you view more at once (like two apps or a single app that spans across displays), the Nubia Z20’s second screen serves a different purpose.

There’s no front camera on this phone. Instead there’s a 3-camera system on the back that you can use to snap standard photos or selfies — just flip the phone around, point the cameras at your face and you can use the secondary screen as a viewfinder.

You could also use the second screen as an always-on display if you want to set it up to display notifications or other content.

The smartphone has a “mirror-polished metal frame” and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 covering the dual displays.

Its camera system includes a 48MP primary camera with optical image stabilization, a 16MP ultra-wide camera with a 122.2 degree field of view, and an 8MP 3X telephoto camera.

Nubia says the phone supports up to 30X digital zoom photography as well as 8K video recording and support for 10-bit HDR10 video recording.

Other camera features include a “Super Night Mode” and a Pro Mode with support for adjusting settings manually and enabling 2.5cm macro shots.