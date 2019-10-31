MSI Modern 15 is a 3.5 pound, 15.6 inch Comet Lake laptop

MSI is expanding its line of affordable thin and light laptops with the release of the new MSI Modern 15.

Measuring just 0.6 inches thick and weighing about 3.5 pounds, it’s a bit heavier than the 2.6 pound MSI Modern 14 that launched a few months ago. But it’s still pretty compact for a notebook with a 15.6 inch display.

The MSI Modern 15 is up for pre-order for $849 from retailers including Adorama and B&H.

For that price you get a notebook with a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, an Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake processor, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The company will also offer models with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics and up to an Intel Core i7 processor.

The laptop has two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory and there are two M.2 slots for PCIe NVMe and/or SATA SSDs.

Ports include

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

HDMI

3.5mm mic/headphone jack

microSD card reader

Other features include a 52 Wh battery, stereo 2-watt speakers, a backlit keyboard, a 720p webcam, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

