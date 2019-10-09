Motorola One Macro is a budget phone with camera for up-close photography

Smartphone cameras have gotten good enough to replace standalone point-and-shoot cameras for many users. In recent years phone makers have added features like telephoto zoom lenses and support for bokeh-style effects.

Now Motorola is bringing macro photography to its latest smartphone.

The Motorola One Macro is a relatively cheap phone with one special feature: one of the three rear cameras is a 2MP macro lens with support for auto-focus, allowing you to focus on images as little as 2 centimeters (about 0.8 inches) away from the lens.

The f/2.2 camera snaps photos with a pixel size of 1.75μm and it can also shoot macro videos at 720p resolution.

While the macro camera is the phone’s most noteworthy feature, there are also two more ordinary cameras on the back: a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth-sensor. There’s also an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone’s other specs are… not all that exciting, but that’t not surprising given that the phone will sell for about $140 when it goes on sale in India this weekend.

6.2 inch, 1520 x 720 pixel LCD display

MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor

4GB RAM

64GB storage

dual SIM or single sim+microSD

4,000 mAh battery

USB-C port w/10W fast charging

Headphone jack

802.11b/g/n Wifi

Bluetooth 4.2

Android 9 Pie

The Motorola One Zoom Macro is the latest in a series of smartphones from the company to feature specific camera functions. The recently launched $450 Motorola One Zoom is more of a mid-range phone with a 3X optical zoom camera. And the sub-$300 Motorola One Action is a smartphone with a GoPro-style action camera.

Ultimately I’d like to see Motorola (or another company) bring all of these cameras into a single super-camera smartphone with a multi-lens setup similar to the one found on Nokia 9 PureView. But odds are that if and when Motorola is ready to do that, the company will charge a pretty penny for the resulting smartphone.

via xda-developers and Android Police