Microsoft’s Your Phone app adds support for phone calls through your PC

The Microsoft “Your Phone” app for Windows 10 allows you to pair an Android phone with a Windows PC to see notifications on your desktop, view your photos on your computer, and send and receive text messages, among other things.

Now Microsoft has added initial support for making phone calls through your PC. They’re routed through your phone, but there’s no need to pick up your phone or unlock the screen to make or take a call.

The update is only available to members of the Windows 10 Insider Preview program for now. But the new Your Phone app with phone call capabilities should be available for everyone sometime in the first half of 2020.

Microsoft says the new feature, cleverly called “Calls,” lets you:

Answer incoming calls on a PC.

Make calls from your PC, using your contact list or an in-app dialer.

Decline calls or send them straight to voicemail.

Access recent call history.

Transfer calls between PC and phone.

That last one means you should be able to start a call on your computer and then switch to your phone if you need to step away from the keyboard… or vice versa.

You’ll need a phone running Android 7.0 or later plus a PC running Windows 10 build 18362.356 or later that feature support for Bluetooth audio.