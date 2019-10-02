Microsoft’s $249 Surface Earbuds are… something

A year after launching its first set of premium wireless headphones, Microsoft has introduced the new Surface Earbuds.

These truly-wireless earbuds will be available in time for the the 2019 holiday season for $249 and the company says they offer up to 8 hours of battery life on a charge, plus another 16 if you use the included charging case to top off the battery.

That’d be a pretty big step up from the 5 hours of battery life you get from a pair of Apple AirPods… but maybe that’s not surprising when you look at just how, well, big these things are.

There’s a large touch-sensitive exterior that you can use to control music playback or other functions without removing your phone from your pocket or purse… and they make the Surface Earbuds look enormous.

Microsoft says the earbuds offer “rich, immersive Omnisonic sound,” plus support for voice recognition thanks to dual microphones.

There’s also “screen-free integration with Office,” allowing you to use your voice to interact with your Outlook calendar or email messages.