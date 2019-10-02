Microsoft Surface Pro X is an ultrathin tablet with custom Snapdragon processor

As expected, Microsoft is launching a new thin-and-light Surface tablet powered by an ARM processor and Windows 10 on ARM software.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is the first and only device to feature a Microsoft SQ1 chipset, which is the company’s name for a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that runs at 7 watts and features a custom GPU and integrated artificial intelligence engine.

Microsoft says the use of an ARM-based chip means the Surface Pro X offers better battery life, a thinner and lighter design, and support for always-connected 4G LTE.

The Surface Pro X goes up for pre-order today for $999 and up and ships in November 5th.

In fact, the company says the Surface Pro X offers three times the performance-per-watt of the Surface Pro 6, which was powered by Intel processors.

As for the new AI engine, Microsoft says it allows the Surface Pro X to perform some complicated tasks that would otherwise need a 15W GPU while consuming 50 times less power.

The new tablet measures 5.3mm at it thinnest point, and weighs 1.68 pounds. It features two USB-C ports and support for fast charging.

While I know some folks were hoping for a smaller screen, the Surface Pro X actually has a larger display than the Surface Pro 7… but slimmer bezels. Microsoft says the new tablet has a 13 inch display but the same size chassis as the last few generations of Surface Pro.

To be more precise, the tablet has a 13 inch, 2880 x 1920 pixel PixelSense display with 267 pixels per inch and a 1400:1 contrast ratio.

Other features include support for up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 512GB of storage, an 11MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Microsoft is also introducing new accessories including a Microsoft Surface Slim Pen with a rechargeable battery with support for wireless charging, plus a new Surface Pro X Keyboard cover that allows you to fold the pen into the hinge and charge it at the same time.

Here’s a run-down of the tablet’s key specs/options:

Display : 13 inch, 2880 x 1920 pixels, 450-nits

: 13 inch, 2880 x 1920 pixels, 450-nits Processor : Microsoft SQ1

: Microsoft SQ1 Memory : 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x-3733

: 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x-3733 Storage : 128GB. 256GB, or 512GB SSD (removable)

: 128GB. 256GB, or 512GB SSD (removable) Ports : 2 x USB-C, 1 x Surface Connect, 1 x nano SIM

: 2 x USB-C, 1 x Surface Connect, 1 x nano SIM Cameras : 10MP rear, 5MP front (w/Windows Hello face sign-in)

: 10MP rear, 5MP front (w/Windows Hello face sign-in) Microphones : Daul far-field Studio Mics

: Daul far-field Studio Mics Speakers : 2W stereo w/Dolby Audio Premium

: 2W stereo w/Dolby Audio Premium Wireless : 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Snapdragon X24 LTE

: 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Snapdragon X24 LTE Body : Anodized aluminum

: Anodized aluminum Cooling : Passive/fanless

: Passive/fanless Dimensions : 11.3″ x 8.2″ x 0.28″

: 11.3″ x 8.2″ x 0.28″ Weight: 1.7 pounds

Prices range from $999 for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to $1799 for a 16GB/512GB model.

It’s worth noting that since all models have the same key specs, that means Microsoft is charging a whopping $800 extra for an extra 384GB of storage and 8GB of memory. If you can live with less RAM, you’re probably going to save a lot of money by purchasing an SSD and upgrading on your own, since Microsoft says the Surface Pro X does have a replaceable SSD.

Microsoft’s optional Surface Pro X keyboard, meanwhile, is up for pre-order for $140 and ships November 5th, while the new Surface Slim Pen is going for $145 and also ships November 5th.