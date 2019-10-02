Microsoft Surface Pro 7 coming Oct 22nd for $749

Microsoft’s next-gen Surface Pro is getting a spec bump, as you’d expect. But One of the most widely anticipated updates is the addition of a USB-C port, which means you’ll be able to charge the Surface Pro 7 using the same adapter you may already have for your phone and tablet. You should also be able to connect an external display or all sorts of other peripherals through that port.

The company also revealed a bunch of new software features — including ways that its hardware and software works together. The Surface Pro 7, for example, can now use voice-to-text in Microsoft Office (helped along my new studio mics in the Surface Pro 7), and Excel now supports input from a Microsoft Surface Pen.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 goes up for pre-order today for $749 and up and it ships October 22nd.

The Surface Pro 7 sports a 12.3 inch, 2736 x 1824 pixel PixelSense display, USB-C, USB-A, and Surface Connct ports, plus a headphone jack, and it will be available with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of solid state storage.

Like its predecessors, the Surface Pro 7 supports a pressure-sensitive Surface Pen, and optional keyboard covers, sold separately.

Here’s a rundown of some of the tablet’s key specs:

Display : 12.3 inch, 2736 x 1824 PixelSense

: 12.3 inch, 2736 x 1824 PixelSense Processor options : Intel Core i3-1005G1/Core i5-1035G4/Core i7-1065G7

: Intel Core i3-1005G1/Core i5-1035G4/Core i7-1065G7 Memory options : 4GB/8GB/16GB LPDDR4x

: 4GB/8GB/16GB LPDDR4x Storage options : 128GB/256GB?512GB/1TB SSD

: 128GB/256GB?512GB/1TB SSD Ports : 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 1 x Surface Connect, 1 x Surface Type Cover, 3.5mm audio, microSDXC card reader

: 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 1 x Surface Connect, 1 x Surface Type Cover, 3.5mm audio, microSDXC card reader Cameras : 8MP rear/5MP front

: 8MP rear/5MP front Microphones : Dual far-field Studio Mics

: Dual far-field Studio Mics Speakers : 1.6 watt stereo w/Dolby Audio Premium

: 1.6 watt stereo w/Dolby Audio Premium Wireless ; 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0

; 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions : 11.5″ x 7.9″ x 0.33″

: 11.5″ x 7.9″ x 0.33″ Weight: 1.7 pounds

