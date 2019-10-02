Microsoft Surface Neo dual-screen device coming for 2020 holiday season

Microsoft’s Surface Neo is a dual-screen device that the company is positioning as a brand new product category… and honestly, it’s kind of hard to argue with that characterization.
The Neo features two small screens held together by a 360-degree hinge allowing you to hold the computer like a small or large tablet. But there’s also a portable keyboard that you can place over a portion of one screen, giving you physical keys for typing while you use the uncovered portion of the display as a touchpad or secondary screen.
It’s powered by an Intel Lakefield processor with Gen11 graphics, and while Microsoft is giving us our first look at the Neo today, it’s not ready to ship yet — the company says it’ll ship in time for the 2020 holiday season.
Like most Surface products, the Neo works with a Surface Pen. In this case, it can attach to the back of the device when it’s not in use, and it has a rechargeable battery and support for wireless charging.
The keyboard also connects to the back of the tablet magnetically, but it’s designed so that you can flip it around to the front and start typing without the need to manually detach, reattach, and position the keyboard.
Microsoft says the Surface Neo weighs about 1.44 pounds and each side measures 5.6mm (0.22 inches) thick.
The device has what Microsoft’s Panos Panay says is the thinnest laptop LCD display, and the screens are covered with Gorilla Glass.
As expected, the Surface Neo will run a brand new version of Windows called Windows 10 X that’s optimized for dual-screen computers.
Among other things, the operating system supports running apps in one window or across both screens and includes new features like “spanning,” which allows you to drag an app from one screen to the middle of the device and then letting it go so that it expands to fill both screens, with the UI adjusting accordingly.
During an on-stage demo today, Microsoft representatives showed how clicking a link in an Outlook email running in one screen can open a web page in the second screen. Shift the Neo so that you’re holding it in portrait mode rather than landscape, and both windows will rotate accordingly.
And if you place a keyboard on the bottom screen, both windows will automatically move to the top screen, while the UI changes so that the bottom screen gives you access to emoji, a search bar, or other functions.
You can also move a video or other app from the primary screen to a small portion of the keyboard-covered display if you want to keep watching (or running an app) while you type a document, for example.
developing….
That is nice. However I don’t understand why would it need a separate Windows 10 X version to do this. Windows had been doing multiscreen since ’95 and multiwindow since ’85. I feel we are eroding the term ‘operating system’ when we separate ‘versions’ by 5 lines of VB script being enabled or disabled in registry. This is at most a cosmetic change, put it in the appstore, can’t be more than 1 MB of extra code if I’m generous.
I agree, I was confused when they said it’s optimized for multiple screens. Windows 10 is already great at multiscreens. Infact it’s hard to find an OS better than windows when it comes to multi-screen productivity.
I have to use MacOS at work on 2 screens, and it’s brutal how poorly it uses 2 screens. Its like they gave it no thought whatsoever.
If the screens are both 4k, I can see the benefit of using this for productivity, acting like a dual screen laptop with a wireless mouse and keyboard while switching to mirroring when showing something to a customer or sharing photos with friends and family.
Battery life will suffer, though.
If my rough guesses from the photos are anywhere near accurate, the screens are roughly 10 inches. The aspect ratio appears to be 3:2. So 4k would mean a pixel density of roughly 400 ppi, which for my eyes is in the realm of “I can’t even see them at any distance”. Kinda overkill for a device like this.
And besides, if the screens are indeed that small, that might be a barrier to productivity in itself. Enough of a barrier to require the new user interface. Now, if they were 13 inch screens, that might be something I could be sure I could get work done on.
The thing is most productivity applications will have their ribbons/toolbars squeezed at 1080p. Unless they start putting these ribbons om othe side vertically…
I couldn’t see the point of 4k in a device of this type, would seem like pointless waste of energy and a pain to configure (on Linux admittedly). To me FHD would seem more than sufficient.
Love it… the Courier at last! This looks to be a proper follow on to Lenovo’s 1st gen Yoga Book. I’m sure it will be insanely expensive but at least it will finally exist.
Looks quite interesting, but I’d only think about getting one if one could get Linux to work on it halfway decently (natively, not the windows subsystem).
I’ve been similarly wondering about how/if the second screen would work on the Lenovo Yogabook C930 when attempting to run Linux, but I’ve not been able to find any information on this. If one would at least be able to simply set up the second screen as, well, a second screen, then it might actually be quite usable – but at the price point these things command, I’d prefer to not just “buy and check for yourself”.
Literally the first result for “install linux on Lenovo Yoga book C930”. There’s even a link to some software you need to get the e-ink keyboard working later in the thread.
https://forums.lenovo.com/t5/Ubuntu/Yoga-Book-C930-Linux-compatibility-with-new-i5/td-p/4291544
I’d rather get a Go 2 or whatever it’ll be called. I wonder what the battery life will be like on this.