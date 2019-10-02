Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 in two sizes (13.5 inch Ice Lake or 15 inch Ryzen)

As expected, Microsoft is revealing its third-gen Surface Laptop… or laptops, actually. The new Surface Laptop 3 comes in two sizes: 13.5 inches and 15 inches.

The screen size isn’t the only difference — Microsoft says the smaller Surface Laptop 3 features a 10th-gen Ice Lake processor and a choice of all-metal or metal + Alcantera fabric bodies, depending on the color. Meanwhile, the new 15 inch model sports a custom AMD Ryzen processor and an all-aluminum chassis.

The Surface Laptop 3 is up for pre-order today and set to ship October 22nd. Prices start at $999 for the Surface Laptop 13.5 and $1199 for the 15 inch model.

Microsoft’s Panos Panay says the new Ryzen chip is the fastest laptop processor available today, which is a claim that I’m sure will be put to the test soon.

It also features “unique GPU cores” that AMD co-designed with Microsoft.

Microsoft says, like all of the company’s new Surface products being announced today, the Surface Laptops will also feature support for fast charging, with the ability to go from 0 to 80 percent in an hour.

Here’s a run-down of the color/material options available at launch:

Sandstone (metal) – 13.5 inch only

Platinum (metal + fabric) – 13.5 inch only

Cobolt Blue (metal + fabric) – 13.5 inch only

Black (metal) – 13.5 inch or 15 inch

Platinum (metal) – 15 inch only

Here’s an overview of the specs/options for each model:

Surface Laptop 3 13.5″

Display : 13.5 inch, 2256 x 1504 PixelSense w/201 ppi

: 13.5 inch, 2256 x 1504 PixelSense w/201 ppi Processor options : Intel Core i5-1035G7/Core i7-1065G7

: Intel Core i5-1035G7/Core i7-1065G7 Graphics : Intel Iris Plus

: Intel Iris Plus Memory options : 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM

: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage options : 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD (removable)

: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD (removable) Ports : 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 1 x Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio

: 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 1 x Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio Camera : 720p Windows Hello-compatible

: 720p Windows Hello-compatible Microphones : Dual far-field Studio Mics

: Dual far-field Studio Mics Speakers : Ominsonic Speakers w/Dolby Audio Premium

: Ominsonic Speakers w/Dolby Audio Premium Wireless : 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0

: 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions : 12.1″ x 8.8″ x 0.57″

: 12.1″ x 8.8″ x 0.57″ Weight: 2.8 pounds

Surface Laptop 3 15″

Display : 15 inch, 2496 x 1664 PixelSense w/201 ppi

: 15 inch, 2496 x 1664 PixelSense w/201 ppi Processor options : AMD RYzen 5 3580U/Ryzen 7 3780U

: AMD RYzen 5 3580U/Ryzen 7 3780U Graphics : Radeon Vega 9 MS Surface Edition/Radeon RX Vega 11 MS Surface Edition

: Radeon Vega 9 MS Surface Edition/Radeon RX Vega 11 MS Surface Edition Memory options : 8GB/16GB/32GB DDR4

: 8GB/16GB/32GB DDR4 Storage options : 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD (removable)

: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD (removable) Ports : 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 1 x Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio

: 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 1 x Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio Camera : 720p Windows Hello-compatible

: 720p Windows Hello-compatible Microphones : Dual far-field Studio Mics

: Dual far-field Studio Mics Speakers : Ominsonic Speakers w/Dolby Audio Premium

: Ominsonic Speakers w/Dolby Audio Premium Wireless : 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0

: 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions : 13.4″ x 9.6″ x .57″

: 13.4″ x 9.6″ x .57″ Weight: 3.4 pounds

While I haven’t found detailed specs for the processor options yet, it’s worth noting that Microsoft and AMD seem to have partnered on not one, but two chips — the configuration page suggests that lower-priced 15 inch models will have an A9 chip, while higher-priced models have an A11 processor, whatever that means.

Here are a few sample prices representing the cheapest and most expensive models currently available: