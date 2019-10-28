Microsoft introduces Surface Go Kids Bundles for $441 and up

Microsoft’s Surface Go is a 10.8 inch Windows tablet with a starting price of $399. It’s not as powerful as other tablets in the Surface lineup, but the low price makes it a more palatable device to use as a PC companion (rather than as your primary computer).
It could also be a good option for kids… and now Microsoft is offering a Surface Go Kids Bundle option that lets you save some money when you purchase a tablet, case, and headphones.
Bundle prices start at about $441.
Theoretically you don’t need to be a kid to use one of the new bundles — but the accessories included in the offer are pretty bright, colorful, and likely to stand out if you were to use them in a business environment.
Basically, the deal is this: pay full price for a Surface Go tablet, and then pick up a set of JBL JR300 headphones and a Gumdrop FoamTech case for half price.
The headphones are available in wired or wireless varieties.
You can also add a Surface Pen, Type Cover, or other accessories to the bundle — but you’ll have to pay full price for those. So the savings really only apply to the case and headphones.
Microsoft isn’t the only company to offer a colorful, protective case to an existing tablet and call it a kids version. Samsung recently launched a Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition for $150, and Amazon sells Kids Edition Fire tablets for $100 and up. But at least in Amazon’s case, you get more than just a bumper case — Amazon Kids Edition devices also come with a 1-year subscription to the company’s FreeTime Unlimited service, and a 2-year “worry-free guarantee” that Amazon will replace any broken item, no questions asked.
Microsoft and Samsung… are just including cases.
via MSPowerUser
Brad, 10.8 is the Surface 3, not the go. The go is 10