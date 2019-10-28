Microsoft introduces Surface Go Kids Bundles for $441 and up

Microsoft’s Surface Go is a 10.8 inch Windows tablet with a starting price of $399. It’s not as powerful as other tablets in the Surface lineup, but the low price makes it a more palatable device to use as a PC companion (rather than as your primary computer).

It could also be a good option for kids… and now Microsoft is offering a Surface Go Kids Bundle option that lets you save some money when you purchase a tablet, case, and headphones.

Bundle prices start at about $441.

Theoretically you don’t need to be a kid to use one of the new bundles — but the accessories included in the offer are pretty bright, colorful, and likely to stand out if you were to use them in a business environment.

Basically, the deal is this: pay full price for a Surface Go tablet, and then pick up a set of JBL JR300 headphones and a Gumdrop FoamTech case for half price.

The headphones are available in wired or wireless varieties.

You can also add a Surface Pen, Type Cover, or other accessories to the bundle — but you’ll have to pay full price for those. So the savings really only apply to the case and headphones.

Microsoft isn’t the only company to offer a colorful, protective case to an existing tablet and call it a kids version. Samsung recently launched a Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition for $150, and Amazon sells Kids Edition Fire tablets for $100 and up. But at least in Amazon’s case, you get more than just a bumper case — Amazon Kids Edition devices also come with a 1-year subscription to the company’s FreeTime Unlimited service, and a 2-year “worry-free guarantee” that Amazon will replace any broken item, no questions asked.

Microsoft and Samsung… are just including cases.

via MSPowerUser