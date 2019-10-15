Logitech launches its first “Made for Google” wireless mouse and keyboard

Logitech is well known for its keyboards, mice, speakers, webcams, and other PC accessories. In recent years the company has also expanded into iPad accessories including keyboards and… crayons.

Now Logitech is launching its first “Made for Google” accessories designed for Chrome OS.

The $30 Logitech M355 portable wireless mouse and a new Chrome OS version of the $50 Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard will both be available from the Google Store soon.

The new keyboard is actually a variation of an existing model, but the Chrome OS version has a few special features including a row of Chrome OS shortcut keys and a Google Assistant key.

It’s a multi-device keyboard that can also be paired with a PC and/or phone, and there’s a cradle at the top of the keyboard that you can use to prop up your phone while typing.

The keyboard measures 14.7″ x 12.8″ x 5.6″ and weighs about 1.2 pounds. It runs for up to 24 months on two AAA batteries and works either as a Bluetooth keyboard or with a USB wireless receiver.

The Logitech M355 portable wireless mouse is a compact, quiet mouse that weighs about 3.5 ounces and measures 4.2″ x 2.2″ x 1″ and runs for up to 18 months on a single AA battery. It can also connect to your device via a USB receiver or Bluetooth.

Honestly I’m not sure what makes this a Chrome OS-specific mouse. But for what it’s worth, it looks like a nice mouse.

