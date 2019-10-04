Lilbits 378: An AMD Ryzen-powered “NUC” and putting Samsung’s Galaxy Fold claims to the test

Intel’s NUC line of computers are compact desktops that are powered by Intel processors… by definition. Intel has the trademark on the NUC name, so any computer that doesn’t have an Intel chip isn’t likely to be called an NUC anytime soon.
That said, there are a bunch of third-party mini PCs that look an awful lot like an NUC, and while most are powered by Intel processors, we’ve seen a few models with AMD Ryzen Embedded chips recently.
Now FanlessTech reports that a version with a non-embedded chip is on the way. The site has a pretty good track record with this sort of thing, and points out that it wouldn’t take much work for a vendor like ASRock to modify its existing Ryzen Embedded 4×4 motherboards to support a standard AMD Ryzen processor.
There’s no word yet on when we’ll see the new mini PC or how much it will cost.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- EXCLUSIVE: AMD’s “NUC” is coming soon [FanlessTech]
Rumor has it that an AMD-powered mini-PC in an Intel NUC-like form factor is coming soon. It’s expected to feature Ryzen chips, but not the Ryzen embedded processors already available in a handful of 4×4 boards.
- Google finds Android zero-day vulnerability, with exploit in the wild [ZDNet]
Google discloses zero-day vulnerability affecting some Pixel, Huawei, Xiaomi, LG, Samsung, Motorola and Oppo phones. Patches are on the way.
- HP restructuring plan involves large-scale job cuts [AnandTech]
HP to eliminate 7,000 – 9,000 jobs in the next few years, cutting its workforce by 13-16 percent. The company says this’ll save $1 billion without affecting the company roadmap… but it remains to be seen how that’ll play out.
- Calibre 4.0 [Calibre]
Powerful, versatile eBook management application Calibre reaches version 4.0 and adds new content server features, a redesigned eBook viewer.. and a couple of backward incompatibilities.
- Bose discontinues its Sleepbuds due to battery issues [Engadget]
Bose has discontinued its noise-masking “Sleebuds” product after it became clear that battery issues that led to unexpected shutdowns, charging failures, and other problems couldn’t be resolved through firmware updates. Customers can get a full refund.
- SquareTrade and CNET’s Galaxy Fold tests might not be that accurate [SamMobile]
Over the past few days both CNET and SquareTrade have attempted to see if there’s any truth to Samsung’s claims that the Galaxy Fold can withstand up to 200,000 folds. Their tests probably aren’t all that indicative of real-world usage. SquareTrade’s drop test on the other hand? That one’s gotta hurt.
I used to be of the opinion that a generic mini-ITX case and generic mini-ITX motherboard combo is a better solution than a NUC… but my NUC has been working great for years and is half the size.