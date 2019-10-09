Lenovo ThinkPad E14 with Comet Lake is thinner, lighter

Lenovo’s follow-up to the ThinkPad E490 is the new ThinkPad E14 which is a little thinner, a littler lighter, and a little more powerful thanks to the move to 10th-gen Intel Core “Comet Lake” processors.

But as spotted by NotebookCheck, those improvements come at a cost: the new laptop has only a single SODIMM slot for memory, unlike its predecessor, which had two.

Lenovo hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet, but spec sheets for the new Lenovo ThinkPad E14 are online at Lenovo’s website, along with specs for a new 15 inch model called the ThinkPad E15.

The ThinkPad E14 features a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display and it looks like Lenovo will offer at least three case design options:

Aluminum (12.8″ x 9.13″ x 0.7″ and 3.81 pounds)

Aluminum display cover + plastic bottom ( 12.8″ x 9.13″ 0.74″ and 3.9 pounds)

Plastic (12.8″ x 9.13″ x 0.81″ and 3.74 pounds)

Lenovo will offer processor options including:

Intel Core i3-10110U dual-core

Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core

Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core

Intel Core i7-10710U hexa-core

There’s also optional support for AMD Radeon RX 640 graphics.

The laptop supports up to 16GB of DDR4-memory and features support for an M.2 SSD and/or a hard drive.

Other features a USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 1.4b port, a 720p webcam with a ThinkShutter privacy switch, stereo w@ speakers, a 45 Wh battery, Gigabit Ethernet, and optional support for 802.11ax WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.