Intel’s new high-end desktop chips are half the price (10 cores for $590, 18 for $979)

Intel’s new Cascade Lake-X processors for high-end desktop computers are coming in November. At launch the lineup ranges from a 10-core/20-thread Core i9-1090X processor to an 18-core/36-thread Core i9-10980XE.

Unsurprisingly, Intel is promising a number of improvements over the its previous-gen Skylake-X chips. But what is a little surprising is that the company is pretty much cutting prices in half.

The new chips have list prices of $590 to $979, compared to the $989 – $1979 range for Skylake-X.

The move is likely due to increased competition from AMD, which sells a line of Ryzen Threadripper chips with similar features at much lower prices.

The upcoming Ryzen 9 3950X, for example, is expected to be a 16-core processor with a $749 price tag.

So it’s also interesting to note that Microsoft’s Cascade Lake-X lineup doesn’t include a 16-core processor at all, making it a little tougher to do an oranges-to-oranges comparison.

Here are the first Cascade-Lake X chips:

Cores/Threads Base All

Core trubo Turbo Boost 2.0 Turbo Boost 3.0 TDP Price Core i9-10980XE 18C / 36T 3.0 3.8 4.6 4.8 165 W $979 Core i9-10940X 14C / 28T 3.3 4.1 4.6 4.8 165 W $784 Core i9-10920X 12C / 24T 3.5 4.3 4.6 4.8 165 W $689 Core i9-10900X 10C / 20T 3.7 4.3 4.5 4.7 165 W $590

Aside from the more affordable prices, here are some of the other changes:

Support for up to 256GB of quad-channel memory (up from 128GB)

48 lanes of PCIe 3.0 (up from 44)

Platform support for WiFi 6 AX200 and 2.5G Ethernet (additional hardware required)

Intel says all of the chips are 165 watt processors that are unlocked for folks that want to overclock their chips.

via TechPowerUp, Engadget, and AnandTech