Intel unveils a modular PC platform that could launch early next year

Technically, most desktop PCs are modular — you can open the case and replace memory and storage, add a graphics card, maybe replace the processor, and swap out various other components.
But Intel is showing a new platform that would make it even easier to swap out parts. Sort of.
AnandTech reports that Intel unveiled a new platform that’s currently just called “The Element” at an event in London.
Here’s the basic idea: customers would buy a backplane with PCIe slots and slide in the components they want to use.
One of those components would basically be a computer-on-a PCIe card that features the processor, memory, storage, and even a cooling fan.
But you could also add a graphics card, additional storage, or other hardware to the board by adding separate PCIe cards. And if you want to upgrade the memory or storage, you could open up the “element” card to get at its insides… although to replace the processor you’d probably need to buy a whole new module.
What benefits are there when compared with a traditional desktop or server? Basically you could buy a chassis and backplane once and swap out components on an as-needed basis. Keep your case and/or backplane indefinitely, but buy a new module every few years. It might or might not be cheaper than buying a whole new computer. It’s probably at least a little more convenient.
This whole project, which comes from the same folks at Intel who are responsible for the NUC line of mini computers and the Intel Compute Card (RIP), is still a work in progress at this point, and there are plenty of details to be finalized — like what this thing will actually be called.
But Intel Intel seems to be targeting the enterprise space initially, with the first real-world hardware shipping to OEMs in the first quarter of 2020. According to AnandTech the platform could expand to the consumer space sometime after that.
So they want to dumb down DYI PC building? Like it’s not simple enough?
“Intel seems to be targeting the enterprise space initially” could imply that the whole point of this is for better servers, particularly those expecting a high number of clients. Several of the computer-on-card connected to a single backpane might work better as a cluster than other methods, but also possibly worse than others.
I don’t think consumers would see much if any benefit, unless it turns out to be possible to plug a computer-on-card into an ordinary motherboard and have it work somehow.
Just imagine a new computer motherboard layout.
At the centre is the GPU, which can be taken out/replaced.
Surrounded on four sides are slots to place your GDDR memory sticks.
And around those sticks are 8 Slots to place-in individual CPU chiplets.
Surrounding the CPU chiplets are individual flash storage (like UFS).
On two sides of the storage are ports for input and output.
That makes for a neat layout for a laptop and console. And would make it quite dense and easy to pass information from the storage to the processor to the memory and to the gpu block. And if companies wanted to make it more efficient, they could essentially do the same and stamp these out as SoC’s to boost efficiency for phones and tablets, but would remove the modularity of it.