Intel “Tremont” low-power chip details coming soon (next-gen Atom)

Intel’s new 10th-gen Core processors for mobile devices include Comet Lake chips that use as little as 4.5 watts of power and Ice Lake processors that use as much as 28 watts.

But the company also has another line of low-power chips aimed at cheaper laptops, tablets, mini PCs, and IoT devices — and the company is getting ready to overhaul that processor lineup too.

The company is expected to announce details of the new “Tremont” microarchitecture for its next-gen Atom chips at a conference on October 24th.

This new architecture may be used in upcoming Celeron and Pentium chips. But it’s also expected to be used in hybrid processors that combine Intel Core and Atom-based CPU cores onto a single chip.

Case-in-point: the upcoming Intel Lakefield processor is expected to be a 5-core processor with a single Intel “Sunny Lake” CPU core and four lower-power “Tremont” cores that will allow devices like the upcoming Microsoft Surface Neo dual-screen computer to balance performance and battery life.

While there aren’t a lot of concrete details about the new Tremont architecture available yet, there are rumors that suggest it’ll support Intel Gen11 graphics, which should bring a big boost to GPU performance.

We should know more next week after Intel’s Stephen Robinson delivers the “Introducing Intel Tremont Microarchitecture” presentation at the Linley Fall Processor Conference next week.