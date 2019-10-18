Liliputing

Intel “Tremont” low-power chip details coming soon (next-gen Atom)

at by 3 Comments

Intel’s new 10th-gen Core processors for mobile devices include Comet Lake chips that use as little as 4.5 watts of power and Ice Lake processors that use as much as 28 watts.

But the company also has another line of low-power chips aimed at cheaper laptops, tablets, mini PCs, and IoT devices — and the company is getting ready to overhaul that processor lineup too.

The company is expected to announce details of the new “Tremont” microarchitecture for its next-gen Atom chips at a conference on October 24th.

AnandTech

This new architecture may be used in upcoming Celeron and Pentium chips. But it’s also expected to be used in hybrid processors that combine Intel Core and Atom-based CPU cores onto a single chip.

Case-in-point: the upcoming Intel Lakefield processor is expected to be a 5-core processor with a single Intel “Sunny Lake” CPU core and four lower-power “Tremont” cores that will allow devices like the upcoming Microsoft Surface Neo dual-screen computer to balance performance and battery life.

While there aren’t a lot of concrete details about the new Tremont architecture available yet, there are rumors that suggest it’ll support Intel Gen11 graphics, which should bring a big boost to GPU performance.

We should know more next week after Intel’s Stephen Robinson delivers the “Introducing Intel Tremont Microarchitecture” presentation at the Linley Fall Processor Conference next week.

 

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
AdamSDonald Seguin Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
zdanee

Basically big.little solutions are coming to Intel after only 8 years of looking at ARM and thinking “huh, that would be nice to have in our CPUs, but why bother if they sell well as is?”

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
9 hours ago
Donald Seguin
Guest
Donald Seguin

So true…Intel deserves to loose market share across all market segments, when was the last time the Atom architecture received an update…like about 4 years ago!

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
9 hours ago
AdamS
Guest
AdamS

One reason for this delay is… market segmentation! To benefit extensively, Intel must enable every Sunny lake extension and instruction on the Tremont cores, or else always power up the power-hog SL core for those extensions and instructions.

And what’s been a major differentiator between Atom and Core performance? Atom hasn’t gotten the updates and optimizations Core has. Some of this is programmatic, some is based on the hardware. This is nothing new at all, but could be interesting. Do you think they’ll roll those “improvements” to other Atoms and dilute their NewShiny thing? Nope.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
9 hours ago