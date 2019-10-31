Intel quietly launches cheaper Comet Lake-U chips (Celeron and Pentium)

Just over two months after introducing the first 10th-gen Core “Comet Lake” processors designed for laptops and other low-power computers, Intel has added two new chips to the lineup.

They’re less powerful… but they’re also cheaper, which means we could see the new Intel Celeron 5205U and Pentium Gold 6405U show up in low-cost computers soon.

Both processors are 15 watt, dual-core chips based on Intel’s 10th-gen Comet Lake architecture and Intel UHD graphics

But only the Pentium chip supports hyperthreading, which means it’s a 2-core/4-thread processor, while the Celeron processor is a 2-core/2-thread chip.

They lack some of the features of higher-priced Comet Lake chips including support for Turbo Boost. But they’re a lot cheaper.

With suggested pricing of $107 for the Celeron 5205U and $161 for the Pentium Gold 6405U, these chips are much more affordable than other Comet Lake chips, which sell for $281 and up. Keep in mind that those are the prices for PC makers who order in quantities of 1,000 or more.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the new chips and details about how they compare with other Comet Lake-U series processors:

Processor Cores / Threads Cache Nominal TDP/ ConfigUP TDP Base Freq (GHz) Max Single Core Turbo (GHz) Max All Core Turbo (GHz) GPU Max Freq (MHz) Memory support Celeron 5205U 2/2 2MB 15W 1.9 N/A N/A 900 LPDDR3 2133/DDR4 2400 Pentium Gold 6405U 2/4 2MB 15W 2.4 N/A N/A 950 LPDDR3 2133/DDR4 2400 i3-10110U 2/4 4MB 15W/25W 2.1 4.1 3.7 1050 LPDDR4x 2933/LPDDR3 2133/DDR4 2666 i5-10210U 4/8 6MB 15W/25W 1.6 4.2 3.9 1100 LPDDR4x 2933/LPDDR3 2133/DDR4 2666 i7-10510U 4/8 8MB 15W/25W 1.8 4.9 4.3 1100 LPDDR4x 2933/LPDDR3 2133/DDR4 2666 i7-10710U 4/8 12MB 15W/25W 1.1 4.7 3.9 1100 LPDDR4x 2933/LPDDR3 2133/DDR4 2666

via AnandTech