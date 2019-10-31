Liliputing

Intel quietly launches cheaper Comet Lake-U chips (Celeron and Pentium)

at by 4 Comments

Just over two months after introducing the first 10th-gen Core “Comet Lake” processors designed for laptops and other low-power computers, Intel has added two new chips to the lineup.

They’re less powerful… but they’re also cheaper, which means we could see the new Intel Celeron 5205U and Pentium Gold 6405U show up in low-cost computers soon.

Both processors are 15 watt, dual-core chips based on Intel’s 10th-gen Comet Lake architecture and Intel UHD graphics

But only the Pentium chip supports hyperthreading, which means it’s a 2-core/4-thread processor, while the Celeron processor is a 2-core/2-thread chip.

They lack some of the features of higher-priced Comet Lake chips including support for Turbo Boost. But they’re a lot cheaper.

With suggested pricing of $107 for the Celeron 5205U and $161 for the Pentium Gold 6405U, these chips are much more affordable than other Comet Lake chips, which sell for $281 and up. Keep in mind that those are the prices for PC makers who order in quantities of 1,000 or more.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the new chips and details about how they compare with other Comet Lake-U series processors:

Processor Cores / Threads Cache Nominal TDP/ ConfigUP TDP Base Freq (GHz) Max Single Core Turbo (GHz) Max All Core Turbo (GHz) GPU Max Freq (MHz) Memory support
Celeron 5205U 2/2 2MB 15W 1.9 N/A N/A 900 LPDDR3 2133/DDR4 2400
Pentium Gold 6405U 2/4 2MB 15W 2.4 N/A N/A 950 LPDDR3 2133/DDR4 2400
i3-10110U 2/4 4MB 15W/25W 2.1 4.1 3.7 1050 LPDDR4x 2933/LPDDR3 2133/DDR4 2666
i5-10210U 4/8 6MB 15W/25W 1.6 4.2 3.9 1100 LPDDR4x 2933/LPDDR3 2133/DDR4 2666
i7-10510U 4/8 8MB 15W/25W 1.8 4.9 4.3 1100 LPDDR4x 2933/LPDDR3 2133/DDR4 2666
i7-10710U 4/8 12MB 15W/25W 1.1 4.7 3.9 1100 LPDDR4x 2933/LPDDR3 2133/DDR4 2666

via AnandTech

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
AdamSriddickBrad Linder Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
riddick
Guest
riddick

i3-10110U is 2C/4T

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
2 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder

Yep, that would make a lot more sense than 2/8. I’ve fixed the article!

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
2 hours ago
AdamS
Guest
AdamS

Brad,
In your chart, the Pentium Gold 6405U has 2/4 core/threads, not 2/3.
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/197888/intel-pentium-gold-6405u-processor-2m-cache-2-40-ghz.html

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
6 minutes ago
riddick
Guest
riddick

I really don’t want to buy 14nm Intel chips… i’ll wait for 10nm with Spectre and Meltdown fixes. My gaming rig is doing just fine.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
1 hour ago