Intel introduces “Tremont” architecture for next-gen Atom chips, promises big performance gains

Intel’s Atom processors made their debut back in the days when small, cheap netbooks were a thing. Neither had a great reputation, and these days you won’t find many PC makers selling anything called a netbook… and Intel doesn’t sell any chips under the Atom brand anymore.
But the company does continue to produce new low-power chips based on Atom architecture. These chips are low-power, low-cost alternatives to the company’s Core series processors. And in recent years we’ve seen plenty of Atom-based Celeron and Pentium-branded chips used in cheap laptops and mini-desktop computers, servers, and other applications where price and power consumption are more important than bleeding edge performance.
Now Intel is getting ready to launch its next-gen Atom architecture, code-named “Tremont.” And while while Tremont chips still aren’t going to be competitive with the latest 10th-gen Core “Comet Lake” or “Ice Lake” processors, they should offer some significant improvements over their predecessors.
As expected, Intel laid out some details for its upcoming Tremont architecture at the Linley Fall Processor Conference.
The first Tremont chips are coming by the end of 2019. They’re based on Intel’s new 10+ nm design, and Intel is promising a 30-percent boost in performance compared to its 2017-era Atom chips based on “Goldmont+” architecture.
In fact, Intel says when using small amounts of power, single-threaded performance of a Tremont CPU core will be pretty close to what you’d see from a “Sunny Cove” CPU core like the ones found in the company’s 10th-gen Core Ice Lake chips — although Sunny Cove performs much when power constraints are lifted.
Wondering about graphics performance? You might have to keep wondering for a little while.
The first chip to feature Tremont CPU cores will be Intel’s upcoming “Lakefield” processor, which is actually a hybrid chip that will combine:
- 1 x Sunny Cove CPU core (high performance)
- 4 x Tremont CPU cores (energy efficient)
- Intel Gen11 graphics (similar to Ice Lake)
It’s unclear if this means all Tremont chips will feature Gen11 graphics or just hybrid chips like Lakefield.
Want a deeper dive into Tremont architecture? You can check out the complete slide deck Intel’s Stephen Robinson used at the conference, or check out Anandtech’s in-depth article covering today’s announcement.
Coming soon to a crappy Chromebook near you!
Rolls eyes at the inevitable misguided braying of the CPU-snob crowd…
Is power consumption better/same as the previous Atoms? Wondering if these can enable decent fanless handgel UMPCs.
Sounds promising…but this is real when you can buy it at Best buy and I do not expect to see this in a low cost notebook much before summer 2020 as a standalone architecture, maybe we will see this as hybrid architecture before that but again nothing before spring 2020 IMO. Also ARM`s hybrid architecture has been available since the Snapdragon 835 and I bet you can buy a snapdragon 865 phone before you can get anything from Intel…that would 4 generations from ARM vs zero from Intel !!
I had an Atom based Acer Netbook that worked well until it got bricked by a Microsoft Windows update. I loaded Linux on it and it now works well as a music box and internet radio.
Then that’s only 30% improvement over z8750… still wont play csgo at 60 fps
No. The Goldmont Plus chips mentioned here are the Gemini Lake Celerons and Pentium Silvers and they’re already twice as powerful as the Cherry Trail X7 Atoms from 2015. The Gemini Lake chips came out at the end of 2017, but the Apollo Lake Chips that came before were also quite a bit more powerful than the Cherry Trail chips like the z8750.
Hopefully they mean the X7-Z8750 since that’s the best Atom core available. The faster netbook Atom’s don’t count because they’re only marginally fast, but are alot more inefficient (less advanced?). So that’s a big if.
Is the +30% improvement coming from only the Tremont core, or are they mixing it up with a hybrid Sunny Cove-Tremont CPU?
And is the improvement coming at equal or lower power draw (6W)?
Lastly, is the new chip hardware protected from Spectre, Meltdown, and Spoiler vulnerabilities?
…if Intel is being honest about this, I’d welcome the addition!