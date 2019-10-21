iLife MP8 Micro PC is a palm-sized Windows 10 desktop computer

Chinese device maker iLife showed off a couple of tiny new computers at HKDTC last week, where they were spotted by the folks at Notebook Italia.

One is basically the same 8 inch laptop the company introduced earlier this year (which came to market as the Chuwi MiniBook), while the other is a ridiculously small desktop PC with an x86 processor and Windows 10 software.

It’s called the iLife MP8 Micro PC, although it’s likely that if and when the little computer comes to market it’ll have a different name and be sold under a different brand.

While Notebook Italia didn’t get specific measurements for the MP8 Micro PC, the website says the computer is only about a quarter of the size of a typical Intel NUC-style mini PC. It’s apparently small enough to hold in the palm of your hand.

But under the hood, the PC features an Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core Gemini Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and even a small fan to keep the system cool.

On the back there’s a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports and an HMDI port. On the side there’s a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack. And the front has just a power button.

The little computer can be manufactured with a metal case featuring vents on the sides, or a plastic case with a vent on the top.

There’s no word on how much the little computer will cost.