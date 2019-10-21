iLife MP8 Micro PC is a palm-sized Windows 10 desktop computer

Chinese device maker iLife showed off a couple of tiny new computers at HKDTC last week, where they were spotted by the folks at Notebook Italia.
One is basically the same 8 inch laptop the company introduced earlier this year (which came to market as the Chuwi MiniBook), while the other is a ridiculously small desktop PC with an x86 processor and Windows 10 software.
It’s called the iLife MP8 Micro PC, although it’s likely that if and when the little computer comes to market it’ll have a different name and be sold under a different brand.
While Notebook Italia didn’t get specific measurements for the MP8 Micro PC, the website says the computer is only about a quarter of the size of a typical Intel NUC-style mini PC. It’s apparently small enough to hold in the palm of your hand.
But under the hood, the PC features an Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core Gemini Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and even a small fan to keep the system cool.
On the back there’s a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports and an HMDI port. On the side there’s a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack. And the front has just a power button.
The little computer can be manufactured with a metal case featuring vents on the sides, or a plastic case with a vent on the top.
There’s no word on how much the little computer will cost.
Looks like ECS Liva Q2 has a competitor, or a twin brother. This has the same ports as the Liva Q2 except it has a 3.5mm jack.
These mini PC’s can’t connect to a mixer or smart tv’s. Also why only 4GB ? It’s too slow 8GB is much better for multitasking
It has an HDMI port so it can connect to pretty much any modern display device.
Xxxx
It has 2 microsd?
Nope. I just typed it twice. Sorry for the confusion.
Years ago iLife was said to be Chuwi or at least partially owned much like how Voyo = OneBook.
Perhaps we’ll see the mini PC under the Chuwi branding in the near future?
I would expect these to thermal throttle pretty quickly.
Can’t wait to see Tremont NUCs or even Lakefield being used in Nucs..
Ha hmdi